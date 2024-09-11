Wheels of Success: Making a difference, one car at a time

For many, Labor Day means cookouts and relaxing. Susan Jacobs used her holiday weekend to make a difference in the community through Wheels of Success, the charity she formed 20 years ago.
The nonprofit gave a U.S. Air Force veteran the keys to an SUV. That veteran works for the VA and will use his vehicle to get to work and to take clients to appointments, interviews and other important meetings, Jacobs says.
Over the last two decades, Wheels of Success has provided more than 1,250 refurbished vehicles to community members in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough who need a reliable car to get to work.
“The goal is to keep people working,” Jacobs says.
Jacobs’ experience running a staffing company inspired her to launch Wheels of Success. There were jobs for people looking for work, but getting to them was a persistent challenge.
"There was no Uber back then, and the bus service was even worse than it is now,” she recalls. "I kept hearing, ‘How can I take that job when I can’t even get there?’”
Looking to be part of the solution, Jacobs researched similar programs before launching Wheels of Success.
The nonprofit’s focus areas, transportation affordability and accessibility, are crucial community issues in the Bay Area. Tampa Bay ranks third highest out of 20 metropolitan areas for the portion of household income (about 14.5 percent) going toward transportation expenditures in the 2024 Regional Competitiveness Report, an annual comparison with peer communities on quality of life and economic vitality measures that the Tampa Bay Regional Partnership puts out in partnership with United Way Suncoast and Community Foundation Tampa Bay.
Combined, average housing and transportation costs are more than 57 percent of a household income, also third-highest of the 20 peer communities. At the same time, most of the region’s workers rely on the automobile to get to work. The Regional Competitiveness Report shows Tampa Bay has the second lowest rate of transit use per capita, a result of budgeting and funding decisions, the existing transit options available and the quality and efficiency of the transit.
To qualify for Wheels of Success, applicants must be working full-time and referred by an employer or social service agency. Qualifying applicants pay an affordable, monthly fee for one year before receiving full ownership of the car title.
“Right now they pay $125 a month for one year only and then they get the title, so they’re getting a $4,000-$8,000 car for $1,500,” Jacobs says. “We don’t believe in free cars. You need skin in the game to take care of something, otherwise it has no value to you. Also, that money goes to help the next family so you’re paying it forward.”
They also provide repairs and vehicle service.
Wheels of Success focuses on four groups - veterans, kids aging out of foster care, domestic violence survivors and patient caregivers, There’s also a program for community members who have suffered a catastrophic life situation.
Jacobs says the organization recently helped a single mother experiencing homelessness and working at her son’s school to cover daycare costs. After receiving a Subaru through Wheels of Success, she secured a new job, moved into a new apartment and resumed her education. She’s now working as a medical assistant, gaining more financial stability.
Jacobs says people who have always had a reliable vehicle may not understand how the program changes lives.
“Someone who’s never been in this situation doesn’t get it,” says Jacobs.
While there are tangible work-related benefits, like getting a promotion, a raise, or the ability to work a different shift, there are also intangible benefits people with cars take for granted, like going to church and participating in afterschool activities.
“The intangibles are sometimes more important to them because it makes them feel like less of a victim and more like a member of society,” says Jacobs. “I’ve heard the kids of some of our recipients say things like ‘Yay, now we can go to the library whenever we want!’ Another one that stuck with me was hearing kids say ‘We’re going through the drive-through for the first time in our own car!’... There’s so many things that we don’t even think about when it comes to having a car.”
Despite the positive impact, Jacobs acknowledges the challenges the charity faces. The cost of car repairs has skyrocketed since the charity’s inception, from an average of $1,000 to $3,000. Additionally, fewer people have donated cars in recent years due to different tax incentives.
"We need cars,” Jacobs emphasizes. "It’s way more expensive to fix a car now and it's harder and harder to get them. Our goal is to make each car last as long as possible—if it can serve someone for an extra year or two, it's worth it."
She encourages people to look into donating even if the vehicle is not in the best condition.
“Don’t prejudge and determine that your car is not worth it,” Jacobs says. “We’ll take anything, running or not, and it really could change someone’s life.”
She says Wheels of Success is a “small charity doing big things.”
“It’s not having to spend hours on the bus -that’s time where you can spend with your family,” Jacobs says. “Or not worrying about being fired if your bus keeps breaking down or is late. It’s these things that we’re trying to get across to people, because someone who's never been in this situation really doesn’t get it. They might understand, but they don’t get it in their heart.”
Jacobs and her team rely on multiple different funding sources, including grants, car donations, individual donations and fundraising events like their upcoming 20th anniversary event.
On the evening of September 26th at Armature Works, Wheels of Success will celebrate two decades of transforming lives. The event is called “Road Trip” to celebrate 20 years of helping people down the road to success.
The evening will feature the presentation of their three newly refurbished cars, the annual “Hub Cap” awards honoring individuals and companies for their support of Wheels of Success and personal stories from car recipients sharing how the program impacted their lives.
To fit the road trip theme, the event will feature food from all over the country, including New Orleans gumbo and Texas barbeque, offering a culinary tour of the USA.
For more information, go to Wheels of Success