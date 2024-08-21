Photo story: Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay Independence Day celebration

Courtesy PAA Tampa Bay Children in traditional dress take the stage at the Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay Independence Day celebration.

August is a significant month for Tampa Bay’s Pakistani and Indian communities.Pakistan (August 14th) and India (August 15th) celebrate Independence Day on consecutive days. The nonprofit Pakistani American Association (PAA) of Tampa Bay hosted a 77th Independence Day celebration at The Regent in Riverview on August 17th.The room was a sea of green and white with a crowd of more than 500 adorned in the country’s national outfit and colors. The celebration featured performances by children and youth, traditional dances, national songs and speeches. There was also traditional food, clothing and jewelry, art vendors and a fashion show.“We were thrilled with the outstanding event, which was marked by wonderful performances from our talented participants, who truly brought the spirit of the day to life,” PAA Tampa Bay President Mehwish Raja says in a press release.The Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that serves the Pakistani American community in the Tampa Bay area. The organization was established in 1991 to promote Pakistani culture, heritage and traditions and foster a sense of community among Pakistani Americans in the area.