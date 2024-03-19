Focus Areas
Photo story: 2024 Bay Area Renaissance Festival
Kimberly DeFalco
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Massive oak trees provide shade for the Aerial Silk Fantasy performances during the 2024 Bay Area Renaissance Festival.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Damh and Dove, the duo of great Highland bagpipes and drums, perform multiple shows each weekend at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's seven-week themed 16th Century celebration.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Week five of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's "Shamrocks & Shenanigans" weekend draws large crowds for several pub crawls featuring mead, assorted ales and beer.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Linnea Anderson, 15, attends her first Bay Area Renaissance Festival, selling her water-filled bird whistles.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Bay Area Renaissance Festival's fifth themed weekend, "Shamrocks & Shenanigans," draws the largest crowds so far for the seven-week celebration of the 16th century.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
"Tibias Malleus," a performer at the Bay Area Renaissance Festivall's "Shamrocks & Shenanigans" weekend .
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Manolete entertains crowds with his with his Pyro Gyro Show at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's fifth themed weekend "Shamrocks & Shenanigans."
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Nina's Wood-Fired Pizza, one of 150-plus food selections at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, draws large crowds.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Nestled among the oak trees, performers interact with attendees during "Shamrocks & Shenanigans," week five of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's themed weekends.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
The Bay Area Renaissance Festival's joust area features the crowd-favorite Equus Nobilis.
Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Journey back to the 16th century with this photo gallery from the 2024 Bay Area Renaissance Festival. Now in its 45th year, the Renaissance Festival continues on weekends through March 31st at 12838 Auton Rd. in Dade City.
For more information, go to
Bay Area Renaissance Festival
,
