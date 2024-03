Photo story: 2024 Bay Area Renaissance Festival

Nestled among the oak trees, performers interact with attendees during "Shamrocks & Shenanigans," week five of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's themed weekends. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Manolete entertains crowds with his with his Pyro Gyro Show at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's fifth themed weekend "Shamrocks & Shenanigans." Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Bay Area Renaissance Festival's fifth themed weekend, "Shamrocks & Shenanigans," draws the largest crowds so far for the seven-week celebration of the 16th century. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Week five of the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's "Shamrocks & Shenanigans" weekend draws large crowds for several pub crawls featuring mead, assorted ales and beer. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Damh and Dove, the duo of great Highland bagpipes and drums, perform multiple shows each weekend at the Bay Area Renaissance Festival's seven-week themed 16th Century celebration. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Journey back to the 16th century with this photo gallery from the 2024 Bay Area Renaissance Festival. Now in its 45th year, the Renaissance Festival continues on weekends through March 31st at 12838 Auton Rd. in Dade City.For more information, go to Bay Area Renaissance Festival