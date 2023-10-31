Photo story: American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Kimberly DeFalco | Tuesday, October 31, 2023
The American Cancer Society's annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk drew an estimated crowd of 25,000 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, October 28th.

Photographer Kimberly DeFalco captured images for a photo story from the event.


 
