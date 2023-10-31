Photo story: American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Fox 13 anchor and breast cancer survivor Linda Hurtado and Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond were the MCs at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on October 28th. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Fox 13 anchor and breast cancer survivor Linda Hurtado joined the Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond to MC the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium. An estimated 25,000 people attended. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an annual celebration of courage and hope. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Felice Rogers, Isabel Evans and Carolyn Ogden, members of the Tampa General Hospital Clinical Education Department, at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Tampa's Susan Fernandez, a volunteer committee member for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, stands in the Garden of Hope, where visitors can add the name of a loved one to a pinwheel. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Volunteer cheerleaders at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium encourage the estimated 25,000 attendees at the annual event. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
Tampa Bay Rays mascot Raymond fires up the crowd at the American Cancer Society's Making Stride Against Breast Cancer Walk at Raymond James Stadium. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco
The American Cancer Society's annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk drew an estimated crowd of 25,000 to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, October 28th.
Photographer Kimberly DeFalco captured images for a photo story from the event.
