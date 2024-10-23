Photo story: Buddy Walk, A Night to Remember mark Down Syndrome Awareness Month

The Tampa Bay special needs community is a close-knit, compassionate family.
In the aftermath of the devastating one-two punch of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, organizations such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S - Down Syndrome/Special Needs and the Kristin Tomasello Foundation were determined to provide a sense of community, joy and hope for those with special needs.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month, when both organizations hold their signature events to honor, educate, celebrate and bring awareness to those with special needs.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S - Down Syndrome/Special Needs eighth annual Buddy Walk for Saturday, October 19 at Carrollwood Village Park and the Kristin Tomasello Foundation, "A Night to Remember" special needs prom at ZooTampa at Lowry Park were both Saturday, October 19th.
After months of planning, F.R.I.E.N.D.S - Down Syndrome/Special Needs Executive Director Ashley Piazza Odom and Kristin Tomasello of the Kristin Tomasello Foundation both contemplated carefully whether the events would have to be postponed because of the storms.
Would the parks where the events are held be usable? After finding out that both parks sustained less-than-catastrophic damage, the events moved forward.
"While the hurricane had a significant impact on our community, we felt it was more important than ever to continue with the event," Tomasello says. “It’s a time for people to come together, find joy, and celebrate one another and this prom is a reminder that even in challenging times, we can create moments of light and hope."
"A Night to Remember" brought out many community members. Those included the group home residents from Mark Oliver's Specially Fit Foundation, who lost everything to Hurricane Milton when a roof collapsed.
Yet Mark and his "boys" showed up in the group van and enjoyed an over-the-top evening of delectable catered food, two highly-energetic DJs, access to the park's "Creatures of the Night" and, most importantly, camaraderie and a sense of safety.
While many were unable to attend due to hurricane complications, the prom drew over 200. The rangers at Carrollwood Village Park made sure that debris was cleared in time for the annual Buddy Walk.
The event went off without a hitch with over 600 participants and 95 percent of the scheduled vendors.
throughout the day included Milosz Gasior, a 21-year-old pianist with autism and cheerleaders on the "One Dream" team from One Elite All-Star Cheerleading.
And then there was the music, which was non-stop and featured characters, including Spiderman, hopping up on the stage to dance with the kids.
Highlights included Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera receiving the Community Advocacy Award and Diane Bonilla of ABC Action News receiving the Community Outreach Award.
National Down Syndrome Society Senior Manager of Government Affairs Anna Fedwa gave an uplifting impassioned speech while congratulating every participant. Proceeds from the eighth annual Buddy Walk exceeded $73,00 and will be used for 2025 programs, including monthly dances held in Riverview and Clearwater.
F.R.I.E.N.D.S. hopes to eventually raise enough funding to procure its own brick-and-mortar building for events, including the monthly dances.
"The Buddy Walk holds a special place in my heart, not just as an event but as a symbol of love, inclusion and community," Piazza Odom says. “For me, it's a day where we come together to celebrate individuals with Down Syndrome and special needs, like my son Brody, and show the world the beauty of diversity."
"If people could leave the Buddy Walk with one thought or gift, I'd want it to be the understanding that every life has value and deserves to be celebrated," Piazza Odom says.
understanding that every life has value and deserves to be celebrated," Piazza Odom says. "I hope they feel inspired to embrace kindness, acceptance and inclusion in their daily lives as it's not just about awareness but about truly seeing the abilities and potential in each person and recognizing how powerful we can be when we lift each other up."
Both women are already planning the 2025 events while wrapping up details from 2024.
"I hope everyone left with a sense of connection and joy knowing that their presence made a difference and that they are part of something special," Tomasello says. "If we can share just one gift, it’s the reminder that love and community are stronger than anything life throws our way."
For more information, go to F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and Kristin Tomasello Foundation