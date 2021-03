Pinellas Community Foundation awards grants to fit current, future needs

Bed frames, sliding glass doors, air conditioning units, and tankless water heaters.Those are the kinds of practical requests for assistance that the Pinellas Community Foundation’s recent Capital Improvement and Equipment Grant awards aim to fulfill.It’s no surprise that some new items on the list point to pandemic influence. There are the portable room dividers that the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast will purchase to promote social distancing, for example, and the virtual programming equipment for Girls, Inc.Pandemic concerns coupled with a significant focus on equity and ensuring the needs of the community in terms of race and socioeconomic status are priorities, says Pinellas Community Foundation CEO Duggan Cooley. PCF, therefore, asks specific questions of nonprofits that seek funding: Who are they serving? How is the community reflected in the organization’s leadership and vice versa?When the community served by a nonprofit is represented in its leadership, Cooley says, success rates are higher. Ensuring that the organization is closely tied to who they hope to help and what they hope to achieve is imperative. At his place at the helm of PCF, Cooley is witnessing what he believes is unprecedented cooperation and collaboration among members of the philanthropic community, nonprofits in particular, toward achieving shared goals and desired outcomes.Whether quickly adopting social distancing parameters for volunteers or expanding an online donation and communication footprint, organizations are adapting in ways that can improve the outreach experience post-pandemic, Cooley says. One such advancement is in the transportation sector. One of the most commonly voiced concerns is the need for reliable transportation. Through innovative technology advancements spurred by coping with the pandemic, it may be possible to streamline assistance with on-demand ride-sharing and more in the future.Nonprofits have collaborated in symbiotic relationships to meet challenges head-on, he says. When patients without home assistance were being discharged from the hospital, the City of Clearwater stepped up to establish a respite center; a nonprofit, Directions for Living, offered support. Throughout the months when PPE was scarce, organizations that had an ample supply shared the equipment with others.“All of this has been for the benefit of the community,” Cooley says, “and some of this will have a positive impact going forward.”Take the efficiency of Feeding Tampa Bay, for example, which pivoted quickly to recruit and fit hundreds of volunteers from all over the region with masks and gloves and established a seamless food distribution operation designed to keep people safe.As vaccine numbers rise and safety measures continue, those volunteers have begun trickling back to help their originally chosen charities, Cooley says. the end to this temporary repurposing of the local not-for-profit workforce offers a glimmer of hope that life for everyone is improving and that such mission work is sustainable. Some charities have seen reduced revenue during the pandemic, as major traditional moneymaking events such as galas and golf tournaments came to a halt. Many nonprofits shifted in innovative ways to provide alternative virtual and creative fundraisers or sought out increased giving from loyal donors and while trying to attract new donors. The return of volunteers marks another turning point.“Volunteers are a major source of fundraising and visibility,” Cooley says. “And they’re starting to feel confident enough to come back to help.”In the meantime, the small, medium, and large 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Pinellas County selected for the Capital Improvement and Equipment Grant awards will use the funds for necessities – because even a pandemic can’t change the need for HVAC units and security cameras, phone systems, and vehicles.Funded through donations by PCF Giving to Humanity members, 100% of grant monies were awarded to Pinellas 501c3 nonprofits; PCF matched the amounts.With over $120 million in charitable assets, Pinellas Community Foundation seeks effective solutions for Pinellas County’s most challenging social, environmental and educational issues, while supporting the advancement of arts and culture. Since 1969, more than 300 charitable organizations have received $75 million in grants to support their community programs. For more information, visit the PCF website