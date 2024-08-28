Powerstories Theatre promotes suicide awareness, prevention with "Right Before I Go"

For 24 years, Powerstories Theatre has brought serious topics to the stage. Some of the nonprofit professional theater’s recent productions have focused on book banning and anti-Semitism.
“All our events are about critical social issues,” says Deb Kelley, Powerstories marketing director.
That commitment continues in September when the nonprofit professional theater group marks Suicide Prevention Month with a staged reading of playwright Stan Zimmerman’s “Right Before I Go.” Zimmerman narrates the play and a group of Tampa Bay celebrities and community leaders serve as featured readers. It’s part of "Celebration of the POWER of the Arts," a theatrical fundraising event scheduled from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 20th, and Saturday, September 21st at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. The event raises money for the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. In partnership with the Crisis Center, Powerstories also plans a talk-back session with mental health professionals after each performance.
“This play brings to life the last words written in letters by individuals lost to suicide, including celebrities, veterans, bullied youth, and those who have survived suicide attempts,” a Powerstories description says. “Through their stories, we aim to raise awareness, eliminate the stigma associated with mental health, and offer hope for suicide prevention during Suicide Prevention Month.”
Although the play is about suicide, the focus is on prevention and creating hope, Kelley says. The stories in the play can build resilience and encourage conversation.
“Suicide is a serious topic,” she says. “So, everyone is invited to the event. We need to talk about mental health. We need to break the stigma loudly.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's last nationwide report
shows 49,000 people died by suicide in 2022, or one person every 11 minutes. The CDC report says 13.2 million adults in the U.S. have seriously contemplated suicide and 1.6 million have attempted suicide.
Powerstories Theatre Executive Director and founder Fran Powers says the theater group is honored to have such a dedicated and talented group of individuals come together for this important cause.
Playwright Zimmerman’s credits as a writer, director and producer for TV, film and stage include the “Gilmore Girls,” the “Golden Girls” and “Roseanne.” The featured readers come from many different walks of life. They include Crisis Center of Tampa Bay President and CEO Clara Reynolds; ABC Action News chief meteorologist Denis Phillips; Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Rob Zettler; ABC Action New anchor Wendy Ryan; 83 Degrees Media publisher Diane Egner; journalist and former Miss Florida USA Cloe Cabrera; and military veteran/motivational guru Donald Dowridge, Jr.
Powers says the variety of community leaders who signed up as readers highlights the significance of Suicide Awareness Month and demonstrates the power of community in fostering hope and healing. It also shows the transformative power of true storytelling, Powers says.
Medical experts say many circumstances push individuals to attempt suicide. Some are veterans struggling with PTSD. Others are bullied youth, including members of the LGBTQ+ community. A national survey by the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization, found that 12 percent of LGBTQ+ youth attempted suicide in 2023.
“The most important thing is we must talk about mental health,” Kelley says. “We have to bring such topics to the forefront and open honest conversation about it.”
