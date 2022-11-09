River Tower Festival returns Saturday in Tampa

The River Tower Festival returns to north Tampa this Saturday, November 12th after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.
In 2019, the nonprofit River Tower Foundation launched the event to raise awareness and money for the restoration and preservation of the iconic Sulphur Springs Water Tower in Tampa. The tower is a landmark in Tampa built in 1927 to maintain water pressure to the nearby Sulphur Springs Hotel and apartments. The iconic landmark can be seen from I-275 when commuting to and from Tampa.
“We love our tower,” says Sherry Simons, an organizer with the River Tower Foundation. “It is an original part of our city we need to embrace and restore.”
The first festival in 2019 ended up falling on the coldest day of that year. A crowd of about 450 still turned out to raise money for the tower.
“We bring the community together to appreciate this historic icon,” Simons says.
This year’s festival is 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. at River Tower Park, 401 E. Bird St. The impressive live music lineup mixes genres for everyone to enjoy and includes acts like alternative folk rock band Have Gun, Will Travel, rock-reggae group Tribal Style, Rebekah Pulley, Boycott, Navin Ave., The Resonance and Will Quinlan.
There will be food vendors and beer and wine for sale.
“This year marks 32 years since the tower has been given any love.” Simons says, “The festival is a way to the River Tower in the minds of the city and its residents.”
For more information and tickets go to River Tower Festival.