To real estate agent Rena Frazier, supporting Tampa and the Bay Area is as important as selling it.
Guests who choose to join her December 15 at the Rialto Theatre on North Franklin Street will witness the premiere of Episode Eight in the first season of the Netflix show Selling Tampa
. One-hundred percent of the requested-donation event, entitled “Lifting the Veil: From Attorney to Entrepreneur,” will be channeled to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay
.
“I admire Crisis Center of Tampa Bay; it provides a village for our community members to overcome obstacles and thrive,” Frazier says.
A lawyer in her past work life, Frazier became familiar with the Center during her practicing days, referring clients when necessary and learning more about the capability of the organization to help those under duress. As she celebrates a new phase in her career as a real estate attorney-turned-agent for Tampa-based Allure Realty
, she hopes to share her success manifold.
“This event will reintroduce me to the community and allow me to share my experience of being on the show,” she says.
Frazier believes she is well-known for her work as a real estate attorney (and former political candidate), but she transitioned to the position of real estate agent several years ago. This led to her recruitment as a cast member on Selling Tampa
.
The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay event is entitled “Lifting the Veil: From Attorney to Entrepreneur” to serve as a reintroduction of Rena Frazier
to Florida and the Bay Area community as a real estate agent while simultaneously lifting up an organization she wholeheartedly supports.
So what can viewers expect from the Netflix series that features minority, women-owned powerhouse Allure Realty, known for its command of the Tampa luxury real estate scene? Expect a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the brokerage combined with insights regarding how agents handle real-life issues.
“This season, viewers can expect to see ambitious and influential Black women in real estate who work together to support and uplift one another despite their differences and challenges,” Frazier says. “We hope viewers leave entertained and empowered!”
Part of the entertainment comes from the beautiful travelogue that is Tampa Bay real estate, with bright, sunny skies in the background and the sparkling waterfront of the coastline in full view. Selling Tampa
gives viewers show-long snapshots of Tampa, where “Champanians” enjoy stellar sports, overall growth, and a laid-back vibe.
“I’m a Tampa native, and I love this community,” Frazier says. “Tampa Bay has given me so much, and I believe it is my responsibility to not just take from this community, but to give back to it as well.”
The event to benefit Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is sold out, but fans can keep track of Selling Tampa
on IMDb.com
and, of course, on Netflix
.