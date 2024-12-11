Sophie's Closet makes prom dreams come true for underprivileged teens

When 16-year-old Sickles High School junior and student government officer Sophie Farnan embarked on a project for the Student Government Association (SGA), she aimed to create a lasting and positive impact on the student body.
Recognizing that many families faced financial challenges, she understood that a lot of students miss out on memory-making events like homecoming and prom because they simply could not afford the high costs involved. Farnan also knew that evening wear like a prom dress or suit is often only worn once and then left to gather dust in the closet.
With a clear vision in mind, Farnan spent the summer collaborating with Eco Brothers Inc., a local nonprofit established and led by youth changemakers and brothers Chase and Zach Hartman, to launch the initiative and worked with teachers and the school principal to secure a space. She reached out on social media, requesting gowns, suits, accessories, and shoe donations.
“I thought it would be a very useful way to give back to students in need,” she explains. “They can get their whole outfit – head to toe.”
The community responded enthusiastically, donating generously to what she dubbed “Sophie’s Closet.” In an empty room at the high school, Farnan and her volunteers meticulously sorted the donations, organizing them by color and size. She put up the event poster in her school. She collaborated with her principal and student government teacher to distribute flyers to other high schools in her area, informing their administrators about her unique project.
Sophie's ClosetSophie's Closet inspects every donated item of clothing to make sure they are in excellent condition and stylish.
Every piece of prom attire collected goes through a careful selection process to ensure it’s in excellent condition and stylish. Farnan emphasizes the importance of giving students not just any dress or suit but something that makes them feel proud and excited for their special night.
“I found a room that wasn’t being used, brought in all the racks, and hung up all the suits and dresses. I laid everything out, and after school, the students could come in and look at everything,” she says.
Farnan expected only a few students to utilize the program. She was stunned when, on the first day Sophie’s Closet opened for homecoming, over 125 students met her at the door.
“So many students flooded in, and within five minutes, the entire room was packed shoulder to shoulder,” she says. “I remember a student who was a senior from a different country. This would be his first homecoming ever, and he was never able to go before. That was touching to me because it showed me how much my collections actually had an impact on other people.”
Many people were eager to donate.
“It was amazing,” Farnan recalls. “I wasn’t sure how much response I would get for the first time I’ve done something like this. It was really well received.”
She’ll recruit volunteers for the prom event because she expects the buzz around Sophie’s Closet will bring even more students to shop in 2025.
Farnan envisions Sophie’s Closet continuing as a regular student government initiative after her graduation.
“The most rewarding part of Sophie’s Closet was seeing how many students were excited about it because I didn’t expect the outcome that it had," she says. "All the time spent collecting donations really paid off because many people were able to get formalwear for homecoming. It made me really aware of the need in our community.”
Farnan helps make the dream of a memorable prom or homecoming dance a reality for deserving students. But she needs community support to do it. Sophie’s Closet is seeking donations of holiday party formalwear that will no longer be worn, as well as larger sizes and men’s suits. To coordinate a donation, email Farnan at [email protected]
