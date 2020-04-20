Call for Florida artists, makers, creatives from Fairgrounds in South St. Pete

Fairgrounds, a South St. Pete based immersive arts destination, has released a call to artists, artisans, creatives or artist-led teams who live and work in the state of Florida. Fairgrounds seeks to commission multiple artists, creatives, and makers to contribute to its inaugural exhibition.
The request for qualifications is open to anyone in Florida, and opportunities ranging from contributing a single artwork to creating room-sized installations are available.
"We're excited to be launching our inaugural call to artists, especially in the midst of the current Coronavirus pandemic when artists and our local creative community can benefit from new opportunities. We hope artists and makers of all disciplines and experience apply" says Liz Dimmitt, Founder of Fairgrounds.
The submission window is Monday, April 20, 2020, to 11:59 pm EST, Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Finalists from the RFQ process will be notified in May and will be invited to submit a Request for Proposal (RFP). Artists will be compensated with small stipends after submitting this more detailed proposal.
In 2021, Fairgrounds will open a destination for experiencing and creating immersive art and technology. Its 12,000-square-foot experiential art exhibition will feature a range of opportunities for artists, performers, writers, musicians, and storytellers.
Fairgrounds will celebrate Florida’s many dimensions, embracing all things weird, wacky and wonderful. Through exhibits, events, workshops and creative education programs, Fairgrounds aims to become a leader for arts innovation and an economic engine for local artists and craftspeople.
For more information about how to apply to the request for qualifications, visit the Fairgrounds website
.
Olivia Mansion is Director of Marketing & Artist Relations at Fairgrounds. Email her using this link
.
A previous 83 Degrees story can be found here: Fairgrounds: Immersive arts destination could transform South St. Pete
.