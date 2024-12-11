Photo story: City of Tampa Santa Fest & Tree Lighting

Holiday revelry at the City of Tampa's Santa Fest and Tree Lighting lasts all afternoon and stretches into the night Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Following the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting, families enjoy festive fun under the lights before a showing of the holiday classic "Home Alone." Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Following the ceremonial Christmas tree lighting, families enjoy festive fun under the lights before a showing of the holiday classic "Home Alone." Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Santa Claus waves to the crowd as the holiday parade moves through downtown during the City of Tampa's 44th annual Santa Fest & Tree Lighting Photos by Kimberly DeFalco The 44th annual Santa Fest and Tree Lighting at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park offers family photos with Santa, face-painting, wirting letters to Santa, and more. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Children of all ages enjoy the fun at the City of Tampa Friends of Tampa Recreation Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Marching bands, dance troupes, festive Krewe floats, and Santa are all part of Tampa's 44th annual Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Icon Preparatory School marching band helps lead the parade through downtown at Tampa's Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Tampa Mayor Jane Castor thanks the Santa Fest crowd for singing "Happy Birthday" to her. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco The Icon Preparatory School marching band helps lead the parade through downtown at Tampa's Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Marching bands, dance troupes, festive Krewe floats, and Santa are all part of Tampa's 44th annual Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and WFLA News Channel 8 anchor Paola Suro lead the countdown to the lighting of seven Christmas trees at Tampa's annual Santa Fest & Tree Lighting. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco



Five-year-old Allison Evans had one thing on her mind as the City of Tampa and Friends of Tampa Recreation's 44th Annual Santa Fest Parade moved through downtown.



"I just want to see Santa and tell him that I'm a really, really very good girl," Allison says. "And I'm sorry when I wasn't."



With a smile, Allison's mom, Grace, rolled her eyes.



Beneath crystal-clear skies accompanied by temperatures in the 60s on December 7th, crowds lined the parade route to take in the floats, marching bands, dancers, and costumed characters.



Celebrating her birthday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor led the parade, which culminated at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park for Santa Fest activities like complimentary face painting, photos with Santa, and continuous entertainment throughout the day.



At nightfall, Castor and WFLA News Channel 8 anchor Paola Suro led the countdown to the lighting of seven trees adorning the park. Then, the Christmas classic "Home Alone" was shown on a big screen.



The city organizes the Santa Fest & Tree Lighting event in partnership with Friends of Tampa Recreation, a not-for-profit organization started in 1988 to support the city’s parks and recreation programs and work year-round to improve city parks.



The organization, led by Executive Director Kitty Lyons, works with Tampa Parks and Recreation to achieve mutually beneficial objectives such as securing program funding, promoting access and interest in Tampa's leisure activities, and acquiring equipment for the department.



Equally instrumental in the success of Santa Fest is retired City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Superintendent of the Office of Special Events, Linda Carlo.



Carlo, who started with the city in 1986, is one of the original staff who helped write the special events ordinance while creating the office and procedures that are still used today.



With Super Bowls, the Stanley Cup, the Republican National Convention and countless festivals highlighting her resume, Carlo works alongside Lyons and the Friends of Tampa Recreation staff throughout the year to upgrade Santa Fest and accommodate the growing community.



A baby-changing/nursing station sponsored by Fit4Mom and a sensory-relief station helped meet some of those needs.



Lyons and Carlo, both nationally certified meeting and event planners, begin planning the next Santa Fest almost immediately after this year’s event ends.



Though the Friends organization lost funding following the COVID-19 pandemic, it continues to fund the city’s Stay& Play program, which provides meals and activities for teens throughout the city. The nonprofit also funds ArtReach, a platform for youth to learn musical skills while developing life skills like mentorship, confidence, and patience.



"Events like Santa Fest creates a sense of community," Carlo said. "Parents who attended as kids are now bringing their kids."



Carlo takes pride in the fact that the day's activities are free



"Getting a keepsake photo with Santa is huge for many families," she says. “But the best part is seeing the happiness and excitement on the kids' faces, whether they're watching the parade, climbing the rock wall, dancing to the music, or cuddling up in their parents' laps to watch the movie ... it's all about the kids."

