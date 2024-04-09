Tampa Bay History Center Duckwall Lecture on Chinsegut Hill

In April, the annual Duckwall Lecture at the Tampa Bay History Center will delve into the history of Chinsegut Hill, the historic site in Hernando County.
Gulf Archaeology Research Institute Director Emeritus Gary Ellis will detail the Chinsegut Hill Archaeological and Historical Study’s findings at 6:30 p.m. on April 24th in TECO Hall at the Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water Street. The study covers prehistoric times, enslaved populations and the Seminole era.
The History Center’s Touchton Map Library Director Rodney Kite-Powell will moderate the event. In-person and Zoom options are available to attend. The Frank E. Duckwall Foundation is sponsoring the free event.
For more information and tickets, go to Duckwall Lecture.
For prior stories and a video on Chinsegut Hill, go to Chinsegut Hill in Brooksville has an extraordinary view of Florida history and Tour Chinsegut Hill and step into Florida’s Past
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.