Nonprofits activate Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund to support Hurricane Ian recovery

In response to Hurricane Ian, a partnership of regional charitable organizations have activated the Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund to quickly distribute moey to nonprofit groups on the frontline of relief and recovery efforts.
Launched during the COVID pandemic, the fund is a collaboration of the Pinellas Community Foundation, Allegany Franciscan Ministries, Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg and United Way Suncoast that is administered by the the Pinellas Community Foundation.
“At the moment, the funds will go to those privding immediate relief, food, water, things of that nature,” Pinellas Community Foundation CEO Duggan Cooley says. “As we continue to look at what the impacts were around Tampa Bay, we will find other ways to support organizations that are doing good work to help our residents.”
Cooley say the needed financial support started to flow before Ian hit, with a $100,000 contribution to nonoprofit food bank Feeding Tampa Bay.
“We knew that they were staging resources throughout the region to make sure that they could respond with food support through their network, so we made sure they had money available ahead of time,” he says. “Now we’re in the process of reviewing other needs the community is having now and responding to that as well.”
Cooley says they partner organizations have not yet determined how long the resiliency fund will remain active.
“I don’t know at the moment because after we figure out exactly what has happened in Tampa Bay, I think a lot of effort is going to focus south of here,” he says. “We are not going to want to compete with that or draw attention away from that because the damage is far more severe south of here.”
Cooley says the Tampa Bay area nonprofits behind the resiliency fund might instead use use their connections and networks farther south on the Gulf Coast to point interested donors to agencies and organizations in that area “so people can find trusted ways to give support to the hardest hit areas.”
For more information go to Tampa Bay Resiliency Fund.
Volunteer Florida/Florida Disaster Fund
Volunteer Florida, the state’s agency for volunteerism and service work, has volunteer opportunities available to help with recovery efforts. The organization is also seeking donations to the Florida Disaster Fund, the post-disaster relief fund managed by the Volunteer Florida Foundation.
For more information go to Volunteer Florida
.