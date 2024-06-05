Pearl of a program: Tampa Bay Watch repurposes shucked oyster shells to restore the shore

Read more articles by Ferdie DeVega.

Ferdie DeVega has more than 25 years of professional writing experience, including nearly a decade as a reporter at newspapers in Florida and Southern California. A native of St. Petersburg, he has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in mass communication from the University of Florida. Ferdie enjoys writing about business and economic development news. His interests include traveling, reading and gardening. He and his wife live in Pinellas County.