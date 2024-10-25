Free fundraiser concert in St. Pete Beach, relief events in Clearwater, University Area

This weekend brings more ways to help out and get help as the Tampa Bay community recovers from the double punch of Helene and Milton.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber and City of St. Pete Beach present a free concert by local Heart cover band Brigade from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, October 25th at Horan Park in St. Pete Beach. The free concert brings events and live music back to the beach and serves as a fundraiser for workers who have been displaced from their jobs at beach businesses because of the hurricanes impacting our beach businesses. There’s a silent auction featuring items like hotel stays and gift cards, a raffle, food and beverages available for purchase and the option to donate to hurricane relief efforts.
The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber also has volunteer opportunities to help local businesses and residents and has set up a GoFundMe page for hospitality workers now unemployed because of the storms.
For more information, go to Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber hurricane resources
Juvenile Welfare Board, St. Pete Free Clinic event
The Juvenile Welfare Board and St. Pete Free Clinic have a drive-through mobile pantry food giveaway for families impacted by the back-to-back storms on Saturday, October 26th at the Juvenile Welfare Board parking lot, 14155 58th St. in Clearwater. Te event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or supplies run out.
The mobile food pantry will provide more than 400 families with a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins/meats, dairy, eggs, cereals, canned goods and more – approximately 52 pounds of food per family. Families will also receive free hygiene items, baby items such as diapers and wipes and mental health resources at the event.
For more information, go to Free Food for Families
University Area CDC
The University Area Community Redevelopment Corporation cont5inues to have daily hurricane relief resources at University Area Community Park, 14015 N. 22nd St. A comfort station with showers, restroom and laundry is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. There are food distributions for lunch at noon and dinner at 5 p.m.
For more information, go to University Ara CDC disaster relief
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.