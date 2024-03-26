Tampa Bay landmarks light up blue and yellow for World Down Syndrome Day

Brock Odom high-fives William Spinks at the inaugural lighting of downtown Tampa's Old City Hall with blue and yellow lights to recognize and celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Ann Foyt, former president of F.R.I.E.N.D.S.-Down Syndrome/Special Needs West Florida, and Adhley Odom, the current president, at a ZooTampa event on March 23rd. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Marchelle Lamaster and daughter Olivia, 3, during the City of Tampa World Down Syndrome Day event. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

enny and Jorge Gomez hold their sons Jassiel and Jariel at the City of Tampa's event for World Down Syndrome Day. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Catherine Bosky, daughter, Jennifer, and son, Bryan, joined special needs families and advocates as the City of Tampa recognized World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Raymond James Stadium, home of the red and pewter Bucs, is illuminated blue and yellow for World Down Syndrome Day. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

The historic Dr. Frederick A. Grassin Bridge in New Port Richey is lit up blue and yellow for Wotld Down Syndrome Day. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

In downtown Tampa, Old City Hall shines blue and yellow on March 21 for World Down Syndrome Day. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

The Kennedy Bridge was one Tampa landmark illuminated blue and yellow for World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st. Photos by Kimberly DeFalco

Old City Hall shines blue and yellow on World Down Syndrome Day.

The City of Tampa lit up the Old City Hall in downtown Tampa, as well as the Kennedy Bridge and the Tampa Riverwalk.