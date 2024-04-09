Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association launches “Sunday Dinner” community meal and fundraiser series

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
The Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, in collaboration with local entrepreneur Dominique Cobb, owner of Water & Spice, is launching “Sunday Dinner,” a quarterly community dinner series and fundraiser.

The new “pay what you can” event raises funds for the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association to renovate and open a community kitchen and provide community wellness programming. The nonprofit community organization envisions the kitchen as an economic resource for the community, a venue to offer children hands-on culinary training and a hub for innovation and collaboration among entrepreneurs, families and community members.

“‘Sunday Dinner’ is a collective fundraising effort with a goal to preserve African American culture by providing a space for families to collectively prepare meals, take cooking classes and learn about nutrition while sharing stories and recipes,” a press release says. “The series will serve as a fundraiser and way for residents to make a small investment in the preservation African American history and food culture, while building and making connections.”
The first Sunday Dinner is 2 p.m. April 14th at the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association Community Center, 2005 Lamar Ave.

For more information, go to Sunday Dinner
