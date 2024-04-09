Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association launches “Sunday Dinner” community meal and fundraiser series

The Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association, in collaboration with local entrepreneur Dominique Cobb, owner of Water & Spice, is launching “Sunday Dinner,” a quarterly community dinner series and fundraiser.
The new “pay what you can” event raises funds for the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association to renovate and open a community kitchen and provide community wellness programming. The nonprofit community organization envisions the kitchen as an economic resource for the community, a venue to offer children hands-on culinary training and a hub for innovation and collaboration among entrepreneurs, families and community members.
“‘Sunday Dinner’ is a collective fundraising effort with a goal to preserve African American culture by providing a space for families to collectively prepare meals, take cooking classes and learn about nutrition while sharing stories and recipes,” a press release says. “The series will serve as a fundraiser and way for residents to make a small investment in the preservation African American history and food culture, while building and making connections.”
The first Sunday Dinner is 2 p.m. April 14th at the Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association Community Center, 2005 Lamar Ave.
For more information, go to Sunday Dinner
