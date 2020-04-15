How can you help? Check out Nonprofit Needs List

The Community Foundation of Tampa Bay has created the Nonprofit Needs List to connect businesses, foundations and individual donors with local nonprofits that are providing key services and addressing emerging issues like social isolation and learning loss.
The Nonprofit Needs List shows local nonprofits’ greatest needs during the pandemic and the specific dollar amounts needed to fund each project. It includes requests from more than 300 local nonprofits, totaling more than $13M.
See the Nonprofit Needs List
.
As of yesterday, the Community Foundation has processed $833,000 in donations with a 1-to-3 match. The Community Foundation thinks it's only a portion of the donations as it's been encouraging donors to give directly to nonprofits from the Nonprofit Needs List.
The Community Foundation has also created a Rapid Response Fund for people who want to help, but may not know which nonprofit to support. The Rapid Response Fund addresses immediate and mid- to long-term community needs through grants to local nonprofits.
Through these efforts and others, the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay
has already infused nearly $3 million to sustain local nonprofits' operations and ensure nonprofits can continue to provide essential services in our community.
This is a news release written by Missy Hurley, APR, Principal, B2 Communications.