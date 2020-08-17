Tampa YMCA, Hillsborough Education Foundation launch back-to-school supply drive

The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is teaming up with the Hillsborough Education Foundation to provide much-needed school supplies to 150,000+ students from lower-income households this school year.
“The school supply list can be overwhelming for many parents, so the Y is proud to partner with Hillsborough Education Foundation to provide more children the opportunity to start school with the resources to be successful,” says Candace Culver, Tampa YMCA VP of Community Partnerships Candace Culver.
Starting today, Monday, Aug. 17, through Sunday, Aug. 30, community members are invited to donate new school supplies at these participating YMCAs:
- Bob Gilbertson Central City Family YMCA, 110 E. Palm Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
- Bob Sierra North Tampa YMCA, 4029 Northdale Rd., Tampa, FL 33624
- Campo Family YMCA, 3414 Culbreath Road, Valrico, FL 33596
- Downtown YMCA, 104 S. Franklin St., Tampa, FL 33602
- New Tampa Family YMCA, 16221 Compton Dr., Tampa, FL 33647
- North Brandon Family YMCA, 3097 S. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584
- Northwest Hillsborough Family YMCA, 8950 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33615
- Plant City Family YMCA, 1507 YMCA Place, Plant City, FL 33563
- South Tampa Family YMCA, 4411 S. Himes Ave., Tampa, FL 33611
- Spurlino Family YMCA, 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Gibsonton, FL 33534
- YMCA Camp Cristina, 9840 Balm Riverview Road, Riverview, FL 33569
“Right now, the need to support our students and teachers is greater than ever,” says Hillsborough Education Foundation CEO Kim Jowell. “This pandemic has exposed and exacerbated inequities for students of color and low socioeconomic status. Our teachers and district are working hard to not let the achievement gap widen for these students, but they cannot do it alone. We are grateful for the support from the YMCA community to help put essential school supplies into the hands of students who need them most.”
Donation bins will be set up in the lobbies of all participating Tampa YMCAs to collect these most-needed school supplies:
- backpacks
- calculators
- children’s books (K-12)
- compasses/protractors
- composition books
- copy paper
- crayons (24-count)
- dividers
- dry erase markers
- glue sticks
- headphones
- highlighters
- index cards
- large pink erasers
- pencils
- pens
- pocket folders
- rulers
- scissors
- washable markers
Teachers are also in need of these personal care items for their students:
Lalita Llerena is Sr. Communications Director at the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA.
For more information: The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA is a cause-driven 4-star charity, strengthening Hillsborough and East Pasco communities for 130+ years, through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the Association, 18 facilities engage 240,000+ men, women and children -- regardless of age, income or background -- to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve our community’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. The Tampa Y has long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.
- deodorant
- feminine care products
- hand sanitizer
- toothbrush/toothpaste
- soap/shampoo
- tissue boxes/packs
Established in 1987, the Hillsborough Education Foundation (HEF) is a nonprofit focused on strengthening public education by supporting teachers and empowering students to achieve academic and personal success. HEF’s resources and financial support enrich K–12 educational experiences by providing opportunities for all students, regardless of background or economic status. Together with community partners, HEF strategically invests in initiatives that impact teaching quality and increase graduation rates, bolstering a thriving workforce of tomorrow and the sustainable prosperity of Tampa Bay.