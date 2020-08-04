The Plus Projec+ awards grants to LGBTQ+ community

The Plus Projec+, a fund within the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay, has awarded its first-ever grants -- totaling $54,900 -- to Community Tampa Bay, Metro Inclusive Health, Equality Florida Institute, Youth Improvement Services, AIDS Service Association of Pinellas and League of Women Voters of Florida.
The awards were presented via a Facebook Live event on Tuesday, July 21, and can be viewed here
.
The grant details are as follows:
The Plus Projec+ is a foundation-based funding resource created by and for the LGBTQ+ community in Tampa Bay. The vision is to be an innovative and inclusive funding source for organizations serving the Tampa Bay LGBTQ+ community and to provide an enduring means for increasing awareness and enhancing effectiveness for those organizations.
Contributions to The Plus Projec+
help meet immediate needs in the LGBTQ+ population and support an endowment to ensure a permanent, reliable revenue stream to address emerging needs in the sector.
Jennifer R. Malin is Senior Director, Strategic Communications, at the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay.
