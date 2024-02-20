Step back in time and celebrate diversity at Ybor City's Fiesta Day

Calling all history and culture lovers.
Dive into the heart of Ybor City at the 77th Annual Fiesta Day, a street festival taking place on February 24th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. along Seventh Avenue. Immerse yourself in the rich cultures that have shaped this historic Tampa Bay neighborhood, from the early immigrants who built the "Cigar Capital of the World" to the diverse communities that continue to thrive in Ybor today. Fiesta Day is a free, family-friendly festival proudly presented by J.C. Newman Cigar Company
.
“Fiesta Day is a celebration of culture and heritage. It commemorates the history of Ybor and highlights the first immigrants who relocated to Ybor,” says George Weisner, member & event manager of the Ybor City Chamber of Commerce
. “Originally a day of rest for the factory workers, Fiesta Day has grown into a street festival that brings together Cuban, German, Italian, Spanish and Jewish heritages. The all-day event features traditions from the cultures that have influenced the city’s rich history and continue to shape its future.”
Wander through five city blocks lined with local vendors as you taste authentic food, browse handcrafted arts and collect unique souvenirs. Tap your feet to live music and entertainment presented on the Fiesta Stage in Centro Ybor. Witness a patriotic Promenade of Flags as the Hillsborough High School drum band marches down “La Septima” (Seventh Avenue), honoring the countries and friends that have made Ybor City what it is today. Stroll through the National Historic Landmark District as you journey through the charming streets, peek into iconic cigar factories and discover hidden gems loved by locals.
“Ybor City is famous for hosting great events and Fiesta Day is one of the best,” says Ybor City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Lee Bell. “We encourage everyone who loves Ybor, young and old, to come out for this wonderful, family-friendly daylong celebration.”
More than a party, Fiesta Day is a celebration of community, where both residents and visitors join together to create lasting memories while celebrating Ybor’s roots. Make a day of it by immersing yourself in the magic of this historic neighborhood, where chickens roam freely thanks to a city ordinance protecting them.
“Fiesta Day is an invitation to explore Ybor City. We invite everyone, from children to adults, to marvel at the sights, sounds, and history of the National Historic Landmark District,” says Weisner. “We encourage people to stroll down historic 7th Avenue, named one of the ten best streets in America in 2008, into all the restaurants, bars, cigar establishments, galleries, and shops.”
Support local businesses, artists and entrepreneurs as you time travel to learn about how diverse groups of immigrants helped build Ybor City into the thriving neighborhood it is today at the 77th Annual Fiesta Day.
For more information, go to Fiesta Day 2024.
