A joyous Eid ul Adha celebrated across Tampa Bay

Tampa resident Hina Alvi enjoyed every minute of the Eid ul Adha celebration at her friend’s home in Tampa. Photo by Kiran Malik-Khan Henna tattoos and henna nail color are Eid must-haves for women. Notice the traditional bracelets, or bangles, as they are called. Photos by Kiran Malik-Khan Yummy desserts like ras malai, a chilled dish of dough balls in flavored milk, and zarda, orange sweet rice garnished with almonds, raisins, and sweets, are a must for Eid. Photos by Kiran Malik-Khan

A feast of meat dishes, pasta, and desserts to crave long after the last bite, Hina Alvi enjoyed every minute of the Eid ul Adha celebration at her friend’s home in Tampa.



About 50 guests dressed in vibrant, fancy Pakistani attire gathered for the special occasion, their laughter and conversation filling the home.



Eid ul Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the two major Islamic holidays observed by Muslims around the world. Following the pilgrimage of Hajj, the three-day celebration began this year on June 6, 2026. The holiday honors the story of Prophet Abraham and his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael in an act of obedience and trust in God. It is a time of deep reflection, communal prayers, shared meals, and generosity.



A Tampa resident of 15 years, Alvi, whose parents also live in town, describes the deeper meaning of the holiday:



“Eid ul Adha is a powerful reminder of faith, sacrifice, and trust in God,” she says. “It commemorates the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his unwavering devotion, which inspires us to reflect on our own willingness to submit to what is right, even when it's difficult. It's a time to realign our hearts with purpose and gratitude.”



For many Muslim families, Eid is not only a religious occasion but also a cultural one, filled with shared traditions and delicious food.



“Celebrating with loved ones brings warmth to the occasion and reminds us that faith and community go hand in hand,” Alvi says. “These shared moments with family and friends create lasting memories and strengthen the bonds that hold us together.”



This year’s celebration was no exception. Plates were filled and refilled, and the mood was joyful, celebratory, and grounded in camaraderie.



For Alvi, passing on the values of Eid to her three children is as important as the festivities themselves.



“I want my children to understand that Eid is more than a celebration, it's a lesson in values,” she says. “Sometimes in life, we have to make sacrifices for what’s right, even when it's hard. Eid teaches us about compassion, humility, and the strength found in obedience to a higher purpose. I hope they carry those lessons with them always.”



In Tampa and around the world, Eid ul Adha remains a testament to faith, family, and the enduring power of sacrifice.



Eid Mubarak, everyone.

