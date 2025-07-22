A Mother's Arms' "Purses for Purpose" supports mission to uplift vulnerable mothers, children

There’s a quiet revolution happening in Clearwater - behind the welcoming doors of A Mother’s Arms (AMA), a grassroots nonprofit dedicated to breaking cycles of generational trauma, empowering women, and saving children, one family at a time.
The heart behind it all is founder and Executive Director Chantala Davis, who felt the divine nudge to act following the tragic death of baby Jordan Belliveau in 2018 at the hands of his own mother, who was overly stressed.
“I remember God saying to me that I needed to help the mothers and save the children,” Davis recalls.
“At the time, my oldest daughter was struggling to raise my two grandchildren alone,” she adds. “I had just graduated college myself, and that moment forced me to take a deep look at my own upbringing, at the generational curses we carry and often pass down without knowing.”
That self-awareness became the seed for something powerful. Davis started connecting with women from all walks of life, speaking with mothers in the community, including Charisse Stinson, Jordan’s mother. The insight was both sobering and inspiring.
“When I looked at myself, my daughter, and the women I was meeting, I realized that any one of us could have been Charisse,” Davis says. “People say things like ‘That’s just common sense,’ but is it? I beg to differ. It’s only common if it was taught to you. That’s when A Mother’s Arms was born, so we could begin teaching, healing, and changing together.”
They do that by offering parents free life skills and empowerment training in a safe environment.
A home and haven
From humble beginnings, A Mother’s Arms now operates out of its own dedicated space on North Fort Harrison Avenue in Clearwater, which Davis lovingly calls “a home away from home.”
True to that vision, the center includes a prayer and meditation room where a volunteer leads weekly breathing and stretching sessions. There’s a resource closet stocked with baby formula, emergency food supplies, diapers, and other essentials for struggling families.
The organization also offers a range of life-affirming programs:
- Embrace Change: A life skills and personal development course for parents, through which over 60 women have graduated.
- Queenagers: A safe and nurturing space for teen girls to learn, grow, and support one another.
- Senior Tuesdays: A monthly gathering for elders that includes lunch, activities, and wisdom-sharing across generations.
Yet Davis says it's the daily, quiet victories that fuel her spirit.
“Every day is a success story when I get to wake up and know that the doors of A Mother’s Arms are open,” she says. “Sometimes, all a woman needs is to know that someone understands her struggle and is willing to stand in it with her. That can be enough to keep her going.”
Operating on faith, grit, and generosity, Davis admits the road hasn't been easy.
“We are funded by the grace of God,” she says candidly. “I’m a small fish in a sea of sharks and whales. Grants have been tough to secure, but the community has blessed us. People and businesses have become our angels.”
Notable support has come from groups like the Witches of Dunedin, 100 Women Who Care, Eli’s BBQ, and individuals who donate quietly, regularly, and generously.
A cornerstone supporter, Dev Pathik, co-founder of Clearwater-based The Sports Facilities Companies, has been instrumental in helping AMA secure its home base. Davis calls him her "Godfather," a beacon of belief in her mission.
“We’ve held bake sales, one-dollar yard sales, anything we could do to raise funds,” she adds. “But somehow, God always provides.”
“Purses for Purpose” fundraiser this Saturday
In support of its mission, A Mother’s Arms is launching its inaugural fundraising event, Purses for Purpose, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Aspirations Winery in Clearwater. This elegant event will feature a curated purse auction, inspirational stories, and heartfelt community connection.
“This event is about so much more than raising money,” Davis says. “It’s about telling the stories behind the struggle, celebrating the strength of our mothers, and giving others the chance to stand with us in support.”
All proceeds will go directly to empowering families and protecting children at risk of abuse and neglect. The funds will help expand programs, provide emergency resources, and continue AMA’s mission of offering a safe, supportive space where healing begins.
In a world where systemic neglect often leaves families isolated and unheard, A Mother’s Arms is a haven, a place where compassion meets accountability, and where women are reminded of their worth.
“A woman can’t pour from an empty cup,” Davis notes. “But when you give her a little love, a little support, and a whole lot of faith, she can transform not just her life, but the lives of her children, her community, and generations to come.”
And that’s the kind of legacy A Mother’s Arms is creating. One embrace at a time.
Tickets for the fundraiser are available on Eventbrite or can be purchased via PayPal or Venmo (@amothersarms). For sponsorship or donation inquiries, contact [email protected].
For more information, go to A Mother’s Arms.