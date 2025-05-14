Caregivers Helping Hand supports mothers and caregivers with two community events

Read more articles by Deborah Bostock-Kelley.

In addition to writing for 83 Degrees, Deborah Bostock-Kelley is a local Broadway World theatre reviewer, a reporter for several magazines and a theatre columnist. She is honored to be the marketing director for Powerstories Theatre. She has run her award-winning creative services agency, The WriteOne Creative Services, since 2005, specializing in graphic design, web design, and PR copywriting. The author of a children's early reader and a teen YA fiction anthology, she is also a multi-award-winning playwright known for her powerful, socially-conscious one-act and full-length plays, seen across Tampa Bay stages. In her free time, she produces Life Amplified, a musical showcase with all proceeds benefiting local grassroots nonprofits. Deborah is a proud ally, wife, mom, past educator, Florida native and University of Tampa graduate