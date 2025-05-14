Caregivers Helping Hand supports mothers and caregivers with two community events

This month, Tampa-based nonprofit Caregivers Helping Hand doubles down on its mission to uplift and empower the community with two impactful events: the 19th annual Bundles of Joy Community Baby Shower and the inaugural Caregivers Forum for Caregivers.
Bundles of Joy, a baby shower for Hillsborough County moms-to-be who are at least five months pregnant or moms who have delivered within the last three months and are receiving public assistance, is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 23rd at the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County’s offices in Tampa.
“This event was born out of my own story,” Caregivers Helping Hand founder and President Richedean Hills-Ackbar says. “Back when I was struggling, the support I received was life-changing. I told myself, ‘One day I’ll do this for someone else.’ And here we are, 19 years later.”
Caregivers Helping HandThe Bundles of Joy Community Baby Shower is May 23rd at the Children's Board of Hillsborough County's headquarters in Tampa
Far more than just a festive day, Bundles of Joy is a lifeline. New and expecting parents will get pictures taken in a dreamy photo setting of clouds, butterflies, and bumblebees, receive gift bags with baby necessities, benefit from practical workshops on infant care, car seat safety, and financial literacy, and connect with local services and resources. There’s even a class just for dads.
“We want the moms to feel seen, loved, and celebrated,” Hills-Ackbar says. “They deserve this.”
The community baby shower is put on in collaboration with Tiana’s Tea Inc. and sponsored by HEAL Collaborative, Rebein Brothers Trial Lawyers, WR Event Center, and the Alzheimer’s Association.
"I chose to co-host/sponsor this citywide baby shower because I believe every child is a gift that deserves to be celebrated and every mother, regardless of age, background, or circumstance, deserves to feel the joy, love, and support of a real baby shower experience,” Tiana’s Tea Inc., founder and CEO Tiana Marshall says. “Far too often, minority mothers face barriers that rob them of these moments. This event is more than just gifts and games. It's about restoring dignity, providing resources, and reminding these young women that they matter, their babies matter, and their journeys into motherhood are worth honoring. No one should walk this season alone."
The inaugural Caregivers Forum for Caregivers is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 28th at Ragan Park in East Tampa. The free event is designed to support those caring for aging parents, spouses, or individuals with disabilities and connect them with crucial resources and expert advice.
“I’ve been a caregiver of several people and it’s stressful,” Hills-Ackbar explains. “I see a lot of caregivers die before the people they take care of because it is hard trying to manage your health and then the health of someone else.”
Put on in collaboration with HEAL Collaborative and the Alzheimer’s Association, the event will feature talks by Dr. Eric Flenaugh, a pulmonologist from Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, who will discuss COVID-related respiratory issues; and Deann Marasco, the Director of Operations and Development at Healthspan Partners of SWFL, who will demystify Alzheimer’s stages and early warning signs. Attorney Cecilia Bidwell will guide attendees through essential legal topics like guardianship and long-term care.
"Guardianship is an essential topic because caregivers need to understand the legal responsibilities and the support available to them," Hills-Ackbar shares. “Having custody of my cousin with Down syndrome since 1999, I learned the hard way about guardianship, ISP (individual support plans), and stuff like that. I didn't know about all the different services, like respite care.”
“I've had calls from parents who have disabled children who believe that just because they are the parent, they still have parental rights when their child is 18,” she continues. “They don’t unless they have guardianship. The disabled child can choose to live somewhere else or with someone else, and the parent has no rights if they didn't get guardianship.”
Sofia Sundberg, a social worker and Clinic Coordinator at the USF Health Memory Disorder Clinic, will provide comprehensive advice on overall care and management.
Participants can access valuable tools, including a free mobile legal app that Edward Reyes, an attorney working with Hills-Ackbar, designed to help caregivers easily manage medical and legal information.
Looking forward, Hills-Ackbar hopes the forum becomes a recurring event that provides a support system.
“I hope to introduce new elements to help caregivers,” she says. “The more we educate, the more we can help people help themselves and their loved ones.”
Whether offering diapers and support to new mothers or legal tools and life-saving knowledge to family caregivers, Caregivers Helping Hand continues to live up to its name - proving that compassion, advocacy, and education can help change lives.
To register for the events go to Community Baby Shower and Caregivers Forum
For more information, email Richedean Hills-Ackbar at [email protected]