Clearwater Sculpture Series community celebration

The Clearwater Arts Alliance celebrates the relaunch of a downtown public art and placemaking initiative with a community celebration on Saturday, May 31st.
The nonprofit group’s Clearwater Sculpture Series uses funding from the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency to put temporary sculpture installations by local and regional artists in the medians along the 400 to 600 blocks of Cleveland Street. It’s a follow-up to the city-run Sculpture 360 series. The first three installations are Pinellas Park artist Clayton Swartz’s “Nature,” St. Pete artist Donald Gialanella’s “Stainless Steed,” and Sarasota artist Robin Morgan’s “SeaDance.”
Saturday’s free, family-friendly “Celebrate Clearwater Sculpture Series” event along the 400 to 600 blocks of Cleveland Street runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes live music, hands-on art activities, and opportunities to meet the artists.
For more information, go to Clearwater Arts Alliance
