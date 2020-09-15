Dolphin Timelapse music video features local talent, community

Call it porpoises with a purpose: Welcome to the remix of Dolphin Timelapse, the second music video spearheaded by Patrick Collins, owner and CEO of Coast Brothers and Buy It By The Case. Showcasing Tampa area talent, the video meant to inspire and uplift the Bay Area includes a soundtrack of local singer Aubrey Wollett’s single Beach Vibes.
“The video was created to support and showcase local artists during a time of need and to provide a brief interlude of relief entertainment,” says Collins.
“Timelapse’’ in the title refers to the systematic stylings of local artists Vitale Bros, who create the dolphin mural on a truck throughout the video. This seascape, and a mural completed by “The Patron Saint of Paint Arts’’ Derek Donnelly, are then driven by the Don Cesar to round out the performance art piece. The brightly painted vehicle gleams against the historic hotel’s pink exterior.
“My hope is that the community sees what two small companies based in Tampa Bay are doing and finds ways they can support the arts, the broader community, and my companies,” Collins says.
Buy It By The Case
features bulk items for sale, including sanitizing and cleaning products -- pandemic-era staples. The company and its sister organization, Coast Brothers
has distributed more than $1M in charitable donations this year to date. The companies have a nationwide presence (including business within a few countries), but their roots are solidly planted in Tampa Bay.
When it came time to choose a song for the video, Collins looked no further than Dunedin. Aubrey Wollett is a Dunedin native; Beach Vibes was a winning entry in the first annual Tampa Bay Songwriting Competition, which Coast Brothers spearheaded.
“We want our brand to showcase the good acts we do right here in our home community,” Collins said. “Any charities that like our video and wish to engage with me about collaborating, I welcome the opportunity.”
The video also can be viewed at the Coast Brothers YouTube Channel
. Learn more about upcoming performances by rising country music star Aubrey Wollett
.