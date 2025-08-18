FMoPA World Photography Day special events

It makes sense that a museum dedicated to photography celebrates World Photography Day for a week. That’s the plan at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, which has special events and activities in the works August 19th-24th at Ybor City’s Kress Contemporary.
Things get underway on World Photography Day, always celebrated August 19th, with pay-what-you-wish admission to the museum. The festivities continue on the 20th with 10 percent off purchases at the museum store and a free poster with each purchase.
The 21st brings the inaugural FMoPA photo club happy hour. You can register for that here
. On the 22nd, bring a camera, take a picture, and tag @FMoPA on social media for free museum admission. On the 23rd, there will be professional headshots by photographer Liberty from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price with online pre-registration
is $55.20 after fees. Day-of pricing will be available at the front desk. Things wrap up on the 24th with a photography scavenger hunt around Ybor City.
For more information, go to FMoPA
Westshore Alliance World Photography Day Contest
The Westshore Alliance announces the winners of its second annual World Photography Day Contest on World Photography Day. The photographs capture a favorite place or activity in Tampa’s Westshore District.
Winning photos will be on display in a pop-up gallery at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel and on Midtown Tampa's digital kiosks, courtesy of Liquid Outdoor.
For more information, go to Westshore Alliance
