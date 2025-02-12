Gobioff Foundation microgrants support Tampa Bay artists' projects

The nonprofit Gobioff Foundation is accepting applications through March 1st for the next cycle of a grant program that helps Tampa Bay artists bring their projects to the public.
The Gobioff’s microgrant program provides artists and curators up to $500 for an art installation, performance, or event in Hillsborough or Pinellas counties. There are four grant application cycles a year. Grants awarded for the current cycle fund projects taking place from May through October.
The Gobioff Foundation has also announced the upcoming artist projects receiving microgrants from the last application cycle of 2024.
Ashley Rivers’s “Bird of Paradise,” a public art sculpture of a bird of paradise flower, goes on display at the ArtsXchange campus in St. Petersburg on March 1st. Vania Ojeda’s “Deities,” a belly dance costume collection debuting at the Sunshine Bellydance Festival gala on April 12th at the Kings Point Veterans Theater at Sun City Center.
Amanda Gabaldon’s “mania variations,” an evening-length dance theater performance exploring mental health and family histories, is May 31st at Disco Dolls, 4220 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. Jehoshaphat Jacinto’s “The Funktion - 1 v 1 Book of Styles Dance Battle,” a dance event “that celebrates and preserves the art” of boogaloo and popping in a dance competition setting, is May 31st at Dance Den Studio, 9350 Bay Plaza Blvd #121, in Tampa
For more information, go to Gobioff Foundation microgrants
