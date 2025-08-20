Heard 'Em Say helps young people find their voice through poetry, performance

In a world that often diminishes the voices of young people, Heard ‘Em Say Youth Arts Collective is a creative haven. Tampa’s only youth open mic program launched in 2007 with a mission to uplift adolescent and teen voices through poetry, storytelling, and the arts.
After a decade of flourishing and growing, Heard ‘Em Say became a registered nonprofit organization in 2017. They’ve been located in the Kress Collective since that Ybor City arts hub opened in early 2023. Heard ‘Em Say isn’t just a performance space. It’s a youth-centered incubator for creativity, leadership, and emotional expression.
"We believe in the power of youth voice and leadership,” says Executive Director Liz Prisley. “I’ve been awed over and over by the young people I've had the privilege of watching come through our programs.”
Youth-centered programs
Through programming like weekly and monthly workshops, a monthly open mic, a competitive slam team of young poets, literary magazine “The Torch,” and the Words to Lead By summer program, Heard ‘Em Say has teens use poetry and other creative tools to interpret the world around them.
“Sometimes a metaphor can get closer to the emotional truth of a hard moment,” Prisley says. “Poetry helps us make sense of the world.”
The free monthly open mic night for youth and teen poets usually draws 10 to 15 participants. Words to Lead By uses poetry and art to develop leadership, conflict resolution, communication, and teamwork skills. The year-round workshops cultivate writing, performance, and artist business skills. As teens build their skill set, they have the opportunity to lead and co-lead workshops. About five to seven Heard 'Em Say alumni have returned to serve as volunteers or teaching artists.
Provided by Heard 'Em SayHeard 'Em Say puts on Tampa's only youth open mic on the fourth Friday of the month at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City
The literary arts nonprofit's impact extends beyond the youth and teens who come to programs at the Kress. Each year, teaching artists go to public high schools around Hillsborough County to work with students participating in the school district’s annual Poetry Jam competition.
For Prisley, leading the group is more than a job; it’s a mission.
“It's an honor,” she says. “The young people I work with inspire me constantly. It's also a deep responsibility to make sure the adults we invite into our space maintain the integrity of centering young people.”
Being responsive to teen interests is a key part of the organization’s sustainability.
“Just because I think a program idea is cool, doesn’t mean our young people want it,” Prisley notes.
She explains that while competitive slam poetry teams were once the centerpiece, post-COVID shifts have driven interest toward broader creative workshops.
“To be youth-centered means asking how it’s serving our young people, not just sticking to tradition,” she says.
It takes a village
Funding for Heard ‘Em Say comes from a mix of grants, earned income, and private donations. Local organizations such as the Hillsborough County Arts Council and Community Foundation Tampa Bay, and national nonprofit Genesis Inspiration Foundation have supported the group financially, along with schools and corporations that hire them for performances and workshops. This year, a $20,000 Community Foundation grant funds writing and performance workshops and opportunities to attend live performances. All programming remains free for Heard ‘Em Say’s participants.
The monthly open mic is a cornerstone program of the organization. It’s held on the last Friday of every month, except in November and December, when it shifts to the third Friday to align with school schedules. A new workshop series inspired by the Words to Lead By summer program launched on August 16th and continues monthly through December.
Noteworthy alums
Over the years, the group has nurtured standout alumni like Curtis Davis, co-founder of Tampa poetry and arts event business GrowHouse and Heard ‘Em Say’s current creative director, and rapper/writer Zhalarina Sanders, an Emmy winner and recipient of a prestigious Creative Capital grant. These success stories underscore the program’s powerful impact.
That impact is echoed in the words of the teens. One participant in the summerProvided by Heard 'Em SaySummer program Words to Lead By uses poetry and art to develop leadership, conflict resolution, communication, and teamwork skills
program wrote, “I think this program and what it stands for is beautiful. Embracing and evoking feeling, advocacy, and artistic expression is truly inspiring…Future artists will be so lucky to have access to such a strengthening nonprofit.”
Parents are also outspoken in their praise. One mother said, “We always talk about the kids out here doing nonsense, but are we celebrating the ones that are making a difference? This organization is doing their thing supporting the youth, and that’s amazing in any capacity.”
Heard ‘Em Say events are always free and open to the public, though the open mic stage is reserved for youth ages 19 and under. As for content, the language is encouraged to be thoughtful, though not censored.
“We do challenge our young people’s language and ask them not to curse. But if young people have to experience violence or discrimination, then they are certainly able to speak about it,” Prisley explains.
Heard ‘Em Say continues to grow its footprint in Tampa Bay and beyond. With programs that empower, uplift, and amplify young voices, the collective is an important reminder that the future is not only listening - it’s speaking.
Heard 'Em Say Youth Arts Collective is located inside the Kress Contemporary, 1624 E. Seventh Ave. in Ybor City
For more information, go to Heard Em Say