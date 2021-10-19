Tired of the same old Friday night date or family night? Spice things up by coming out to the free Fourth Friday Tampa on Oct. 22 from 5-7 p.m. for an arts and cultural crawl run by Tampa Downtown Partnership.
It’s kind of like a choose-your-own-adventure, working your way along the Tampa Riverwalk to each of the featured venues, such as the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, Plant Museum, Sail Plaza at the Convention Center, Sparkman Wharf, and the Straz Center, for live music, performances, drink specials, and other programming.
“We want to give people some experiences with arts and culture that they have never had before, with drink specials and entertainment venues,” says Ashly Anderson, Director of Marketing and Design for Tampa Downtown Partnership. “The program has existed for five years prior to the pandemic, but it needed a modern refreshment. We stopped Fourth Friday off for a while before relaunching this August with a lot of success.”
One of the biggest changes you’ll see is that the Tampa Downtown Partnership commissioned an artist-made map given as a lanyard. These free maps can be picked up at the Fourth Friday information hub at Curtis Hixon Park -- which will also have live music -- and will serve as a pass to gain access to the featured venues.
Gamifying arts and culture, the maps also serve as punch cards and can be marked at each location you visit. Once you make your rounds, you can turn in your badge for some cool Tampa-themed swag.
“We’re using the Tampa Riverwalk to get across to multiple venues to make it a fun event for the evening. If it’s something you’ve always wanted to do, you have assurance you can always come next month. The key is consistency: if you miss it, that’s OK. Downtown will be here whenever you’re ready.”
Find out who will be playing at the Fourth Friday Tampa Information Hub at Curtis Hixon Park by following their Facebook page.
To find out more, visit the Fourth Friday Tampa.