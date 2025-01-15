Lutz Senior Center's heartwarming anniversary surprise for two special volunteers

In 2016, Grace Hagerman was diagnosed with Stage 3 endometrial cancer.
She’s cancer-free now and credits her husband, Terry Hagerman, her family, and her church friends for getting her through more than two years of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation treatments, and misery.
“People would call me every morning and say, ‘Get your butt out of bed, Grace, you’ve got stuff to do. God’s not finished with you yet,’’’ she recalls.
She got out of bed and continued helping others, as she and Terry have for much of their lives. Grace worked as a case manager for the Department of Children and Families and Children’s Home Society of Florida. She and Terry have served as foster parents for 37 children over 15 years. During that time, they adopted a boy, Darren, a 15-year-old who had lived with them since he was 8.
Grace says the support from her friends and family inspired her to mentor another woman who had the same kind of cancer she had. Grace took her to doctor appointments and helped in other ways.
“We became fast friends,” she says.
A heartwarming surprise
Grace and Terry have been volunteers at Lutz Senior Center since 2017. Grace teaches gardening and tends the center’s garden. Terry calls bingo games.
“Oh, I just love the people,’’ says Terry, a retired hair designer who ran a shop in Land ’O Lakes for 30 years.
“We have a good time. When I get up there and call bingo, I get to tell everybody to shut up, including Grace,’’ he says, with a gleeful laugh.
The seniors they serve at the center are all so interesting, Grace says.
“(We) come from all different experiences, but we’re all rowing the boat together because we’re all getting older every day,” she says. “But the gift of our services and our experience keeps going.’’
In late November, their friends at the center surprised the couple by throwing a repeat wedding ceremony, complete with vows, to celebrate their 49th
anniversary.
“It was absolutely beautiful,’’ Grace says.
Grace and Terry had been told to dress up and arrive at the center at a specific time.
Managers from other senior centers attended, as did Terry’s brother, George Hagerman, their son Darren, and Grace’s brother, Dixon Ayres. Ayres, a minister, performed the ceremony and also sang “The Wedding Song’’ by Paul Stookey, just like he had at their original wedding.
“They had us walk the aisle through the parking lot, and Dixon had his podium right there at the front,’’ Grace says.
The pergola in the back had been decorated with silk flowers and a crowd waited in rows of chairs.
“And there were all my friends from the (senior) center,” Grace says. “The bridesmaids all had red dresses on, like my original service, with elbow-length gloves. I don’t know where they found them, but they found them. The men had black suits on like tuxedos.’’
It was her wedding all over again, she says.
Grace and Terry, both 74 and Hillsborough County natives, first met in vacation Bible school at Palm Avenue Baptist Church when they were about seven. She remembered Terry and his brother because they teased the girls.
“She said I pulled her hair,’’ Terry recalls with a smile. “And it’s very possible I did.’’
They met again at Bayshore Baptist Church when they were in their twenties. They started dating and were soon married.
They haven’t thought of what they’re going to do for their 50th anniversary. It would be hard to top the 49th.
“I’m going to celebrate all year long,’’ Grace says.
For more information, go to Lutz Senior Center