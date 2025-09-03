The "Black History Matters" mural in front of St. Pete's Woodson Museum is now painted over in gray, with two local pastors arrested protesting its removal, as FDOT crews carried out Gov. Ron DeSantis's order to eliminate street art statewide.
The "Black History Matters" mural in front of St. Pete's Woodson Museum is now painted over in gray, with two local pastors arrested protesting its removal, as FDOT crews carried out Gov. Ron DeSantis's order to eliminate street art statewide. Photos by Carole Devillers
St. Pete's Progressive Pride Mural, a bright rainbow at the intersection of Central Avenue and 25th Street in the Grand Central District, was the last of five street murals in the city removed by the state Photos by Carole Devillers
The vibrant mandala in South Seminole Heights, Tampa’s first street mural when it was painted in 2017, is gone now as FDOT crews carried out Gov. DeSantis's order targeting street art Photos by Carole Devillers
Tampa's Black Lives Matter mural at East Cass and North Jefferson streets, shown here in 2020, was one of 47 in the city removed under DeSantis's order. Photo by Amber Sigman
The Black Lives Matter-themed mural at Cass and Jefferson was part of the City of Tampa's Art on the Block initiative in 2020. Photo by Amber Sigman
The Unity Mural at North Franklin Street and West Henderson Avenue in Tampa Heights symbolized the unity of the LGBTQ+ community with the Black Lives Matter movement Photo by Amber Sigman

Masthead gallery: Tampa Bay street murals gone by state mandate

Wednesday, September 3, 2025
