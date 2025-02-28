Muslims celebrate holy month of Ramadan

During Ramadan, Dates, a Middle Eastern fruit, are often the first food item eaten along with water to break the fast. Provided by Kiran Malik-Khan

It’s the best time of the year for an estimated 2.4 billion Muslims around the word – the holy month of Ramadan. Projected to start this weekend on March 1 pending lunar sighting, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is marked with fasting – abstaining from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset, which is about 14 hours locally. And, yes, not even water is allowed.



The early dawn meal is known as “Sahoor,” or “Sehri,” as fellow Pakistanis call it in Urdu; and the fast is broken with “Iftar,” the evening meal, which is often a veritable feast of snacks and dinner entrees depending on cultural preferences. The elderly, sick, young, and pregnant/nursing women are exempt from fasting.



Muslims also engage in increased charity, generosity, and service during the month

as it is a spiritual time when worldly tasks are placed on the back burner. No, you don’t stop going to work, or running errands, but religion takes precedence over other things.



Ramadan is a gift to Muslims. It’s an exercise in patience, in self-control. It’s a time of solidarity with those who don’t have three daily meals – when they want, how they want, and where they want. Hunger is not a third-world country phenomenon. It’s happening in our communities, or we won’t need food banks. Our full refrigerators and pantries just don’t make us think of those who are food insecure – every day. Just think back to the last time you were really hungry and late to grab food – seriously sobering, no?



Research has also shown the many benefits of fasting ranging from controlled blood sugar due to the decreased amount of food intake and better blood pressure and cholesterol levels, to name a few.



Speaking of which, dates and water are the religiously traditional way to break the fast at Iftar, the meal to break the fast. We try to follow our Prophet Muhammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) Sunnah, or way of life.



Another gift to follow after Ramadan is Eid-ul-Fitar, the three-day festival marking the end of the holy month. It’s a fun-filled time with family and friends. Beautiful clothes, jewelry, henna tattoos, and so much more are the hallmarks of Eid. Stay tuned for more on that next month.



I love it when my non-Muslims friends and co-workers are genuinely interested and ask questions about Ramadan. It’s how we learn from one another. Just don’t succumb to assuming because you know what that makes. Ask questions, learn, share, and build bridges of understanding.



Here’s to a Happy Ramadan to all fellow Muslims observing the blessed month. May we become better humans regardless of race and religion for everyone – ultimately that is exactly what Islam and Ramadan happen to be about.

Ramadan Kareem – Happy Ramadan – everyone!



