Opening reception for "The Essence of Spring" at Clearwater Main Library

The Clearwater Arts Alliance’s opening reception for the exhibition “The Essence of Spring” is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 28th in the first-floor gallery of the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
The exhibition features local artists’ works “capturing the spirit of spring in unique and captivating ways.” The reception and the exhibition are free and open to the public. “The Essence of Spring” is on display through June 21st during regular library hours.
Starting with the exhibit “Inspired by Nature” in late May 2024, the Clearwater Arts Alliance has organized a mix of themed group exhibitions and solo pop-up exhibitions featuring local artists in the Clearwater Main Library’s first-floor gallery space. As a nonprofit with a mission to promote the arts, local artists, and Clearwater - and the city’s official arts alliance- the organization does not charge artists an entry fee for the show or commissions on any sales.
For more information, go to Clearwater Arts Alliance
