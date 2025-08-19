Pakistanis celebrate Independence Day with full house at The Regent

The Regent in Riverview transformed into a sea of green and white on August 16th, as the Pakistani American Association of Tampa Bay (PAA) hosted its grand Independence Day celebration.
An estimated 700 community members came together to honor Pakistan’s independence, celebrate their heritage, and enjoy a night filled with music, food, and cultural festivities. But the highlight of the night was the performance by Pakistani pop music pioneer Alamgir, who brought the house down.
A night to remember
“Mr. Alamgir is one of Pakistan’s legendary singers!” PAA President Dr. Adnan Muhammad enthused.
“It was our honor to bring him to Tampa to headline the event,” Muhammad said. “Everyone loved his energetic performance. We had everyone dancing, including very young kids, teenagers, and adults.”
The enthusiastic crowd sang along to Alamgir’s timeless hits and filled the dance floor with laughter and joy. His presence was a special moment for the older generation who grew up listening to him, their children, and now the youth, many of whom were introduced to his music for the first time. Three generations of impact!
Another highlight was an official proclamation from Hillsborough County declaring August 14, 2025, as Pakistan Independence Day.
“Our thanks to the Hillsborough County Commission for the Proclamation. It made the event even more special,” Muhammad enthused.
A growing community in Tampa Bay
Founded in 1991, PAA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization “dedicated to promoting Pakistani culture, heritage, and traditions, as well as fostering a sense of community among Pakistani Americans in the area.”
Muhammad, a consultant gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Advent Health Tampa, joined the group in 2022. A Tampa resident for 15 years, he has witnessed firsthand the growth of the area’s Pakistani community and estimates that about 10,000 Pakistanis now live in the greater Tampa Bay area.
“Events like this are vital because they bring us together and remind us of our roots,” Muhammad said. “Everybody enjoyed the program, decor, food, vendors, entertainment, including performances from our local talent.”
Indeed, the USF’s Pakistani Student Association’s enthusiastic performance at the event illustrated the impact of such events and groups that celebrate and sustain important cultural identities.
Honoring history and heritage
While the evening was filled with fun and celebration, the significance of August 14, the date Pakistan gained independence from the British in 1947, remained at the heart of the program.
“Pakistan’s Independence Day is very important for us,” Muhammad said. “We celebrate it to honor and pay tribute to our founders and leaders.”
Looking ahead: Building community
The Independence Day event is one of many initiatives PAA organizes throughout the year. Beyond cultural events, the association is committed to creating opportunities for education, youth engagement, and intergenerational connections.
“We are planning to have a community picnic event, community barbecue, an Urdu poetry event called Mushaira, and youth programs,” Muhammad shared.
These upcoming events reflect PAA’s mission to provide spaces where families can gather, celebrate culture, and ensure that younger generations remain connected to their heritage while building friendships within the broader Tampa Bay community.
More than a celebration
For the Pakistani community in Tampa Bay, Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar. It is a reminder of identity, heritage, and the power of togetherness. Events like the one at The Regent highlight how traditions can thrive even thousands of miles away from Pakistan.
“It was an honor to see our community come together to celebrate,” Muhammad said. “From the little kids waving flags to the elders smiling with pride, it truly felt like we were one big family.”
As the music faded and families headed home with memories of Alamgir’s performance and the warmth of community spirit, the message was clear: the Pakistani Association of Tampa Bay is not only preserving traditions but also building a vibrant, united future for generations to come.
To become a PAA member or for more information, go here.