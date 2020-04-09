Pinellas collaborative launches fund for local artists hurt by COVID-19

The Pinellas Arts Community Relief Fund has been established to provide urgent financial support for Pinellas County artists, arts organizations, and creative businesses with immediate needs in the face of the current emergency surrounding COVID-19.
In the midst of the pandemic, resources from regular funders of the arts and other safety nets to support the arts community are particularly fragile. Urgent funding is critical to mitigating the financial suffering of artists, arts organizations, and arts businesses during this time of economic, social, and health crisis.
"Our goal is to ensure that the vibrant arts and cultural landscape of Pinellas County remains intact through this emergency and beyond,'' says Alex Harris, CEO and co-Founder of the Arts Conservatory for Teens and a member of the steering committee for the arts collaborative. "We've raised in less than a month $70,000, but the need is far greater.''
The Fund is a joint effort of Creative Pinellas, the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, and the Pinellas Community Foundation. Those eligible to apply for these funds include artists residing in Pinellas County, arts organizations, and small creative businesses located in Pinellas County who face an immediate and urgent financial need directly caused by the emergent situation.
To contribute, go to the Pinellas Arts Community Fund
.