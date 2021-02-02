Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay scores with Kickoff to Rebuild

Renovations of Big Game proportion are coming to the Tampa Bay Area in the form of Kickoff to Rebuild,
a Super Bowl-sanctioned initiative that takes place annually in the event’s host city. This is the 26th
year in which local contractors in the host city will install new HVAC systems, modify plumbing, rewire electrical grids, and more -- all in the name of altruism. When the repairs are completed, 30 Tampa neighbors in need won’t have a bill to pay.
“As part of this monthlong rebuilding event, 20 homes will get new roofs and 10 homes will undergo repairs,” says Erika Key, program manager for the Safe & Healthy Homes for Families program of Rebuilding Tampa Bay.
Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay
(RTTB), which has assisted low-income homeowners with home repairs for 20 years, is to lead the local effort.
Homeowners with residences located in West and East Tampa, Drew and Orient Park, and Sulphur Springs will be eligible for the assistance. Volunteers from Lowe’s, local contractors, and members of the community plan to follow COVID-19 protocols during the effort.
Interested in assistance with home repairs and services? Attend the community fair Saturday, Feb. 6, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Ragan Park
. The free event will highlight housing and rental assistance, family and children’s resources, health, nutrition, food security, and more. Virtual attendance is also possible.
“Our ideal audience for the community fair is low-income homeowners in need of assistance with home repairs and services in their homes,” Key says.
Community service organizations interested in hosting a booth or table at the event may reserve a gratis booth by contacting Brandy Canada at [email protected]
or 813-965-8341.
To apply for the Kickoff renovations, complete the application found here
.
83 Degrees stories about philanthropy and its impact on the community are supported in part through contributions to the Solutions Journalism Fund set up through the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay. This fund was developed to support solutions journalism and storytelling that will provide information and build awareness designed to grow support for local nonprofits and their missions. The storytelling will focus on how local charities contribute to community building, public health, the arts, and equity issues as it relates to neighborhoods, education, and the environment. You can donate now by following this link.