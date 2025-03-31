Selena Ferrer: Telling Ybor City’s story one mural at a time

Tampa artist Selena Ferrer designs and creates vibrant mural art depicting the history and heritage of Ybor City. Her latest work, commissioned by Lector 85 apartments, brings Ybor’s rich history, cultural diversity, and creative spirit to a modern apartment complex.
"The newest piece basically takes fragments of the Latin architecture you see in Ybor, but it is done in a drawing scape,” Ferrer says. “It will be black and white, and the only thing that will be color is the foliage and the light just because we want people to embrace how the architecture is drawn. I'm excited to bring this one forth."
Ferrer is passionate about integrating the character and history of the community into her work.
"I gather information just by looking at the architecture, the food, the common casual activities like smoking a cigar, having food with your family all on the front patio, and enjoying the fresh air,” she says. “There's that culture."
Her work at Lector 85, on the 2400 block of East Second Avenue, includes a ceiling mural inside the gym featuring an abstract floral design inspired by the tobacco flower, with a Cuban woman engulfed in the flower, and an exterior mural series, “The Evolution of Media."
"It's a six-wall mural that's right on the side of the building near where residents Selena Ferrer's "The Age of Television"
enter the parking garage," Ferrer says. "It starts with the Lector, a man who reads news to cigar workers, on the left-hand side, and it's a take on how media has evolved throughout the years and how the community absorbs media. From the era of newspaper, it goes into the era of radio, then television, then the internet, and finally, the last wall finishes with social media. This is what you see when you approach the mural. As you scan from left to right, it evolves and becomes more futuristic as time goes on. There's a lot of representation from as early as the 1920s to the current day."
Becoming a mural artist
Ferrer's journey in mural painting began under the mentorship of multidisciplinary artist Craig Mcinnis in West Palm Beach.
"I learned so much," she recalls. “Not only was I able to practice the craft and take painting from a canvas level to now working on commercial properties, but I also learned how to communicate with clients, how to satisfy clients, and how to execute work from conception to completion."
During her formative two years interning with Mcinnis, Ferrer quickly realized that painting on a larger scale required a different set of skills and an acute understanding of spatial dynamics. Every stroke had to harmonize with the surroundings and every color chosen needed to resonate with the space's purpose.
As Ferrer honed her craft, she discovered that creating murals is as much about interacting with people as painting. Each client brought their own vision and expectations and learning to communicate effectively with them was crucial. She became adept at interpreting their ideas, combining them with her artistic sensibilities, and delivering a final piece that exceeded their expectations. It wasn't just about the aesthetic appeal but about creating an environment that could evoke emotions and a sense of peace.
Ferrer aims to beautify the environment and tell stories that resonate with residentsSelena Ferrer's "Las Raices de Ybor"
and visitors by celebrating everything Ybor City is. Her murals create immersive experiences that invite viewers to explore the world around them, capturing the essence of the city and its vibrant spirit.
"If I can connect them with their past, present, and future in one artwork, it really has a vivid nature that I love," she explains.
As Ferrer continues to push the boundaries of her art, she is committed to nurturing and mentoring the next generation of artists. In 2026, she plans to offer a mural internship in Ybor City.
"I want to bring an internship of young painters into my world," Ferrer says. "I think Ybor is a seed in terms of bringing education to young designers and young painters."
Through the internship, she hopes to equip aspiring artists with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive art market. Ferrer is passionate about creating art that's transformative, not just in beautifying spaces, but telling the community’s rich story. As she continues to inspire and looks to nurture budding artists, her murals will leave a lasting legacy in Ybor City.
