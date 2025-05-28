St Joseph's Community Maternity Clinic fills a gap in care

Since treating its first patient facing a high-risk pregnancy in early 2024, the Community Maternity Clinic at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital has had a lot of happy endings.
“I tell you it was really special when the first patient that we cared for delivered her baby and came back to the clinic to introduce us to the baby,” says Clinic Manager Stefanie Alt. “Mom and baby were really healthy and everything worked out very well.”
Funded by the Children’s Board of Hillsborough County, the clinic for uninsured and underinsured women has treated about 150 high-risk pregnancies since opening its doors in January of 2024, Alt says. The clinic launched after obstetricians told the hospital that a gap in care existed in the community. They had nowhere they could send women with problem pregnancies to get timely care, Alt says. A number of those women had insufficient insurance coverage.
“We are finding some patients that are connected to marketplace plans that actually exclude maternity care, believe it or not,’’ Alt says. “They thought they had coverage but they don’t.’’
She says the clinic sees a lot of that, “and we try to help them out of it.’’
The women face a variety of health problems.
“They may have diabetes. They may have hypertension. They may have obesity, (which) is a high-risk factor,’’ Alt says.
Some have fetal growth restrictions.
“The baby doesn’t have enough room,” Alt says. “The fetus isn’t growing properly for one reason or another.’’
General obstetricians refer such patients to maternal and fetal medicine specialists.
“That’s what our physicians are,’’ Alt says.
Natasha Rincon-Bell knew that her pregnancy could be at risk because she was older and has tachycardia, a condition characterized by a rapid heartbeat. When the high-risk pregnancy was confirmed, Rincon-Bell says she “was very scared" in comments translated from Spanish and forwarded to 83 Degrees by St. Joseph’s staff.
Rincon-Bell was dismayed when she found out she didn’t have adequate insurance. But her concerns eased when she was referred to the Community Maternity Clinic, which covered her care.
“I am very grateful for the care I got at the clinic,’’ she says.
The staff helped her deliver a healthy baby boy, Hector Rincon-Bell.
Courtesy Natasha Rincon-BellNatasha Rincon-Bell delivered a healthy baby boy, Hector Rincon-Bell
“My son just turned seven months old (May 21). I feel like a grandmother because of my age, but I feel very happy,’’ she says. “It’s been many years since I had my daughter, and I had forgotten a lot of things, but I am enjoying this and happy I have a healthy boy, and I am glad to see every day how smart he is.’’
Usually, an obstetrician refers women to the clinic, which is located on the second floor of the Medical Office Building, adjacent to St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital. If a woman arrives as a walk-in, the staff will refer her to a general obstetrician, Alt says.
“That general OB provider does basic prenatal care and does an initial ultrasound, does a full physical assessment on the patient, and then if they have concerns because of different diagnoses like I explained, they would then refer them back to us for care,’’ she says.
The clinic would co-monitor the high-risk pregnancy with the general obstetrician, she says.
The clinic also provides help beyond the treatment, connecting new mothers and babies to needed resources like a food bank, a car seat, a parenting class, and other social services in the community.
“Unfortunately, because we’re in a situation where we’re providing high-risk care, we have had the need to connect our families with grief support after the loss of the baby,’’ Alt says.
The clinic also offers support for breastfeeding mothers.
For some women it’s easy, Alt says. Others may have trouble positioning correctly, or the baby isn’t latching correctly.
“They just need a little extra help and guidance to support them through it. It is not an easy thing to do,’’ she says. “But it is important to educate them not just on those technical pieces but the importance of mother’s milk and the benefits of it to their baby.’’
Alt says she’s proud of her team. The overriding quality that characterizes the doctors, nurses, and other members of the team is compassion, she adds
“When you are working with patients that have access to care issues and they don’t always know where to turn, the compassion that they show, it’s critical,’’ she says.
“We want them to know when they are coming to us that we’re here for them,’’ Alt adds. “And my team does an incredible job at that.’’
For more information on the Community Maternity Clinic, go to page 82 of the Children’s Board Family Guide or St Joseph’s Women’s Hospital