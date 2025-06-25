Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center: Pasco’s hidden gem

Nestled in one of Pasco County’s fastest-growing communities, the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center (TLC) in Odessa isn’t your traditional quiet corner filled with books. It’s a testament to what libraries can and should be – a vibrant space where knowledge meets culture, opportunity is shared, and, most importantly, people connect.
The center opened in August 2021 through a unique public-private partnership between Pasco County Libraries, the Pasco County School Board, Pasco County Parks and Recreation, and the Starkey Ranch developer.
Located adjacent to the Starkey Ranch K-8 School, the 26,000-square-foot joint-use facility is thoughtfully designed to serve a dynamic and diverse population. It’s a library with more than 16,000 items in its collection, a cultural and social hub, and a school media center.
“This facility and really, all the libraries in Pasco County are something special that the citizens have enabled us to create,” Library Director Sean McGarvey says. “We connect people to what matters: knowledge, opportunity, and most importantly, each Kiran Malik-KhanStarkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center is dubbed "the community's living room"
other.”
Indeed, a visit to Starkey Ranch proves this isn’t just a mission statement. Starkey
Ranch TLC averages 16,000 visitors a month and is dubbed “the community’s living room.” Study rooms buzz with tutors helping students. Down the hall, children’s laughter spills from a story time session that can draw up to 115 children at a time for summer programming.
The 250-seat theater is used by the school district, the county, and the community for performances, lectures, graduations, and a slew of other events.
Vinyl, pottery, a living wall
A well-curated living wall featuring 10 varieties of vibrant local plants greets visitors at the library entrance. A clay studio draws capacity crowds for pottery classes. The newly acquired vinyl record collection is already making waves and getting rave reviews. The center’s eclectic programming reflects the community it serves.
“From clay programs and gardening sessions to astronaut visits and National Geographic authors, there’s something here for everyone,” explains McGarvey, who has been with Pasco Libraries for 10 years.
Digital Media Manager Jordan Miltner, who has been with Pasco Libraries for seven years, describes Starkey Ranch as “a great example of what a modern library is.” From author lectures and concerts in the theater to business networking groups and adult literacy tutoring, the facility has something for everyone from toddlers to seniors.
“This branch is truly a community hub,” Miltner says.
“It’s centralized in the neighborhood, but it also acts as a beacon, drawing people in with diverse offerings that support connection, learning, and joy,” she adds.
The adult literacy initiative is one of the most impactful programs. Participants are paired with trained tutors who help them develop reading and writing skills they can use to make connections, land a job, and build greater self-confidence.
The facility represents innovation through collaboration. The children’s room doubles as the school’s media center and the adjoining gymnasium is a shared space for school and community events.
The future of libraries in an AI world
Since 2020, Pasco County Libraries has seen a 20 percent increase in its physical collection's circulation numbers. Looking ahead, McGarvey is confident that libraries have a place in the era of AI.
“Libraries represent something singular in America - this belief in connection,” he says. “Whether it’s reading a book, attending a class, listening to a speaker, or just being around others, they offer a place to belong. Libraries are one of the last free points of creating connections, and help combat loneliness.”
Miltner echoes the sentiment.
“We’re used to evolving,” she says. “We’re already having conversations around AI and how to help the community navigate this increasingly virtual world. We’re ready.”
In a time when many spaces feel divisive, Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center offers something rare: a place where everyone is welcome, every voice is valued, and every visitor can find a connection - to ideas, to opportunity, and to one another.
Starkey TLC is located at 12118 Lake Blanche Dr. in Odessa.
For more information, go to Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center.