Tampa Bay Exceptional Women launches "Pop-Up & Power Up"

The nonprofit Tampa Bay Exceptional Women (TBEW) empowers women by fostering connection, creativity, and community. Founded with a mission to “empower, unite and create endless possibilities” for women across the region, TBEW brings together female professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives to uplift one another and build meaningful relationships in a supportive setting.
Founded in November 2022, TBEW has grown into a welcoming, affordable, women-only networking community where members support one another, share ideas, and genuinely connect. President and co-founder Liat Zohar, an acclaimed keynote speaker celebrated for empowering individuals to realize their fullest potential, and Vice President and co-founder Linda Menke, a visionary leader in corporate branding and marketing, guide the organization.
Next month, TBEW will host Pop-Up & Power Up, a prelude to the relaunch of the organization’s popular Friday networking series after its summer break. The event, is open to all women in Tampa Bay and will offer hands-on workshops, wellness experiences, and curated shopping opportunities.
"This event is more than showcasing businesses, it's about building relationships and celebrating the talent and passion that exists right here in our community," says Zohar. “TBEW is a movement, not just a meetup. This event is our way of celebrating that mission with the whole Tampa Bay community of women.”
Guests can register for interactive, live demos that include crafting gorgeous floral arrangements with Brides N Blooms, creating whimsical balloon art with Moments Matter, and assembling show-stopping charcuterie boards courtesy of Keyln’s Creations. Unwind with soothing chair massages from Perfect Touch Massage, peek into your future with mystical tarot readings by Jewelled Messenger, or treat yourself to mini facials and laser-hair removal sneak peeks at Royal Remedy Clinic. Prices vary depending on the vendor and service.
“We’re creating an experience that speaks to the whole woman, her creativity, her ambition, and her well-being,” says event coordinator Dorelle Rafael Fishkin.
The pop-up marketplace will be buzzing with women-powered brands, with decadent Dubai chocolate by Orly’s Sweets, stunning, affordable jewelry from XMTX Collections, and adorable pet portraits from Perfectly Crafted Portraits.
“This is the kind of event where you don’t just network, you connect,” says Menke. “It’s about community, collaboration, and empowering each other through shared experiences. TBEW is about real relationships, not just exchanging business cards. Our Pop-Up & Power Up reflects everything we value.”
In addition to its regular programming, TBEW organizes events that raise funds and awareness for local charities that make an impact on women’s lives, another core pillar of its mission. As TBEW prepares to relaunch its signature Friday morning networking series on September 5th at Brunchies on North Dale Mabry, the Pop-Up & Power Up event serves as a vibrant, inclusive kickoff.
Pop-Up & Power Up is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 28th at Royal Remedy Clinic, 3810 Gunn Hwy.
For more information, go to TBEW and Pop-Up and Power Up
