The COVID-19 Tampa Bay Heroes awards go to ... (read the list)

USF Health Radiology Team

Tampa Metropolitan YMCA

Hillsborough Education Foundation

Doublemint Sitting

Dan Pemberton, Pesky Pelican

Lyndsey Siara, Junior League of Tampa’s Diaper Bank

Torrie Jasuwan, Babycycle Diaper Bank

Tiffany Kline, Tampa Fire Rescue

Lisa Scanio, FOOT Foundation

Arlene Marie, COA Foundation

Suzanne Ricci, Computer Coach Training Center

Belinda Leto, Celebrate Birthdays

Feeding Tampa Bay

Michael & Tim, MRG Labs

Brooke Palmer Kuhl, RSBP Events

Jessica Muroff, United Way Suncoast

Candy Lowe, Black Business Bus Tour

Michelle & Radhika, Together for Tampa

Ian & Adam, Fuzzy's Taco Shop

In a virtual awards ceremony indicative of the COVID-19 era, Tampa Major Jane Castor presented 19 recipients with heart-shaped statuettes in July, declaring those awarded to be COVID-19 Tampa Bay Heroes.Nominations for the honor were open for any person or business in Hillsborough, Pinellas, or Pasco County. The public was asked to whittle the list of 50 finalists to near 20. What emerged is the following list of honorees:“This is a tremendous honor and I’m grateful for our team, donors, and partners who have worked so hard over the past few months (and continue to do so),” says United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff.Rustic Steel, whose heart sculptures can be found nationwide, partnered with Rapid Metal Products, GG Markers Powder Coating, The Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Periphery Media, Diamond View Studios, and ABC Action News to make the awards. The effort was a collective show of support to those who have shown special care during the pandemic.