The COVID-19 Tampa Bay Heroes awards go to ... (read the list)

In a virtual awards ceremony indicative of the COVID-19 era, Tampa Major Jane Castor presented 19 recipients with heart-shaped statuettes in July, declaring those awarded to be COVID-19 Tampa Bay Heroes.
Nominations for the honor were open for any person or business in Hillsborough, Pinellas, or Pasco County. The public was asked to whittle the list of 50 finalists to near 20. What emerged is the following list of honorees:
- USF Health Radiology Team
- Tampa Metropolitan YMCA
- Hillsborough Education Foundation
- Doublemint Sitting
- Dan Pemberton, Pesky Pelican
- Lyndsey Siara, Junior League of Tampa’s Diaper Bank
- Torrie Jasuwan, Babycycle Diaper Bank
- Tiffany Kline, Tampa Fire Rescue
- Lisa Scanio, FOOT Foundation
- Arlene Marie, COA Foundation
- Suzanne Ricci, Computer Coach Training Center
- Belinda Leto, Celebrate Birthdays
- Feeding Tampa Bay
- Michael & Tim, MRG Labs
- Brooke Palmer Kuhl, RSBP Events
- Jessica Muroff, United Way Suncoast
- Candy Lowe, Black Business Bus Tour
- Michelle & Radhika, Together for Tampa
- Ian & Adam, Fuzzy's Taco Shop
“This is a tremendous honor and I’m grateful for our team, donors, and partners who have worked so hard over the past few months (and continue to do so),” says United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff.
Rustic Steel, whose heart sculptures can be found nationwide, partnered with Rapid Metal Products, GG Markers Powder Coating, The Arts Council of Hillsborough County, Periphery Media, Diamond View Studios, and ABC Action News to make the awards. The effort was a collective show of support to those who have shown special care during the pandemic.