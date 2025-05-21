Tampa Bay Hispanic artists celebrate new gallery at Kress Contemporary

Felicidades to the Coalición Hispana de Artistas (CHA) on their new home – a beautiful art gallery at the Kress Contemporary in Ybor City. The grand opening event on May 8th featured live entertainment, an art exhibition, and member artists who cherished a milestone 18 years in the making.
Founded in 2007, the Coalition of Hispanic Artists is a nonprofit with a mission to give Hispanic artists visibility, support, and community. With 75 registered members from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Colombia, and Venezuela, CHA promotes diverse artistic expressions from painting and sculpture to poetry and music.
CHA President Nelcy Baltz, originally from Bogotá, Colombia, is a photographer and studio co-owner. She became president in 2025 after years of supporting the organization’s mission.
“My goal is to support our artists, grow our impact, and ensure CHA thrives for years to come. Art is one of the most powerful ways to share culture, emotion, and identity,” Baltz says.
Co-founder, Vice President, and Immediate Past President Imelda Dutton, who also chairs CHA’s Education Committee, says a home and gallery space of its own will help the nonprofit fulfill its mission.
“The grand opening of CHA Art Gallery fills my heart with immense pride and joy,” she enthuses. “This dedicated space for Hispanic artists is more than just cultural enrichment, it’s a powerful symbol of empowerment, validation, and visibility. For far too long Hispanic artists have yearned to showcase their cultural heritage and traditions; now, we have a home, a sanctuary to express, to share stories, passions, and perspectives; a gallery that will foster a more diverse and inclusive art community in the Tampa Bay. It truly was a heartfelt celebration.”
Dutton, who is Mexican, says the gallery is a long-overdue tribute to the Hispanic community.
“It will serve as a refuge to reconnect with traditions, to reflect on their roots, heritage, and cultural identity,” she says. “It is a symbol of pride acknowledging Hispanic history, contributions, and resilience. It is a beacon of cultural identity. As s storyteller and poet, I’m deeply moved by the significance of this moment. I’m reminded of the power of art to transcend borders, to evoke emotions, and to tell stories that need to be heard. I’m excited to see the narratives that will unfold within these walls, the perspectives that will be shared, and the connections that will be forged.”
Hispanic artists rejoice
Gabriela Valencia, a St. Pete artist and violin teacher who sits on the CHA’s Communication and Education Committee, highlights CHA’s commitment to nurturing future talent. The organization is currently accepting applications for two scholarships designed to support university students pursuing careers in the arts: the $1,000 José Murani Scholarship and the $500 Ismael Camacho “El Caballero de la Canción” Scholarship.
“We want to uplift the next generation of Hispanic artists,” Valencia says.
Valencia, who has lived in the U.S. for 15 years, focuses on mixed media and acrylics, with work like “Somos
América Latina con un Solo Corazón” on display in the gallery.
“CHA gives us a place to belong, a platform to share our stories, grow, and find community,” she notes.
The May 8 gallery opening “was a beautiful moment that honored the vision of those who built this organization,” Valencia says.
Another longtime member, Colombian painter Raquel Núñez, has contributed three Porvided by Coalition of Hispanic Artists Colombian painter Raquel Núñez, a longtime member of the Coalition of Hispanic Artists, with some of her artwork in the gallery at Kress Contemporary.
oil paintings to the gallery and will lead a June workshop on perspective. Her upcoming class, open to members and non-members, will cover fundamentals like volume and shadows.
“CHA allows me to share my knowledge and connect with others through art,” she says.
Artist Carlos Soto, who works with both acrylic and oil, also exhibited two pieces. He emphasizes the personal and professional benefits of CHA membership.
“It’s more than just exposure, it’s about mentorship, collaboration, and access to opportunities designed specifically for Hispanic artists,” Soto says.
A bright future
From scholarships and exhibitions to master classes and public events, CHA works to support and strengthen Hispanic voices in the arts. With its new gallery at the Kress, CHA is creating a lasting home where artists can thrive and share their culture with a wider audience.
“Whether you’re an emerging artist or an art lover, this is the place to connect, uplift, and celebrate who we are through our creativity,” Valencia says.
To date, CHA has organized over 150 exhibitions across the region, hosted poetry contests, and awarded scholarships to Hispanic students. The new gallery at Kress offers greater visibility and a collaborative arts environment. With upcoming events like Nuñez’s June master class on perspective, and a bohemian evening and artist talk with renowned Puerto Rican artist Francisco Garcia Burgos in July, the new CHA space is more than just a gallery. It’s a place where artists can refine their skills and gain new insights and a symbol of resilience, heritage, and creativity.
For more information, visit CHA.