Tampa Bay History Center names new President, CEO

The Tampa Bay History Center has named Audrey Chapuis as its next President and CEO.
Chapuis brings decades of leadership experience at cultural and academic institutions to the post. She is currently Executive Director of the American Library in Paris, the largest English-language lending library in Europe.
“We are tremendously excited to welcome Audrey to the Tampa Bay History Center,” History Center Board of Trustees Chair Chris Alvarez says in a press release. “Over the last summer, we received absolutely stunning interest from candidates around the world to lead the History Center, and Audrey
stood out as exemplifying everything we would want in our next leader – with exceptional academic and nonprofit credentials, as well as a proven track record of fundraising and innovative program development. We are confident Audrey will build on our strong foundation and guide the History Center into an exciting new chapter.”
Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Chapuis has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, Concentration in English and American Literature from Harvard University – Harvard Extension School; a Master of Science in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and an Executive Master in Business Administration (specializing in Digital Transformation) from HEC Paris.
She has headed Access Services at the Northwestern University School of Law’s Pritzker Legal Research Center in Chicago, and serves on the boards of Marymount International School, Paris, and News Decoder, a nonprofit dedicated to global citizenship through journalism and education.
Chapuis will begin at the Tampa Bay History Center later this year. She succeeds longtime President and CEO C.J. Roberts, who departed after 20 years to take over as director of North Carolina’s statewide system of history museums.
For more information, go to Tampa Bay History Center
