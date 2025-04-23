Tampa City Ballet fundraising gala supports expansion to full-time professional dance company

The Tampa City Ballet launched in 2018 with a mission to inspire the community through diverse performances and educational programs, make dance accessible to all, and nurture talent to create a vibrant cultural future for Tampa Bay.
Seven years later, the Tampa City Ballet is gearing up to take a significant step forward, evolving from a volunteer-led, nonprofit company to a full-time professional dance institution. As Tampa continues to grow, this transformation is intended to enrich the region's arts landscape and provide opportunities for established dancers and emerging talent to stay in Tampa Bay to work. Right now, Tampa Bay is the only metropolitan area in Florida without a full-time professional dance company, according to the Tampa City Ballet.
“We have so many local artists here in Tampa graduating from universities,” explains Tampa City Ballet founder and Artistic Director Paula Nuñez. “I feel that they want to stay in Tampa, with Tampa City Ballet and other companies, to become competitive and the best they can be in the field. There are just not enough jobs for them. While there are companies in Tampa, we are all companies by project and volunteer-based. We’re not like Sarasota Ballet, Miami City Ballet, or Orlando Ballet – companies that function as full-time companies so they can hire local and international artists. Our goal now is to become a full-time company, so we can hire more local and international dancers. That combination is very important to have.”
To support its vision, Tampa City Ballet is holding its inaugural fundraising gala on May 2nd at the Tampa Bay History Center. On May 3rd and 4th at the History Center, Tampa City Ballet will follow the gala with “La Septima Society” performances that carry the audience back to the enchanting world of 1920s Ybor City. Through collaborations between musicians, designers, and professional dancers, a menu crafted by the Columbia Restaurant, and a groundbreaking multi-sensory installation, “La Septima Society” offers a unique journey through Tampa’s rich history and vibrant community.
In a press release, Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin, the master of ceremonies for the fundraising gala, says a full-time professional company will strengthen the arts in Tampa.
“The performing arts and professional dance are essential to a vibrant and thriving arts ecosystem,” Clendenin says in the press release. “As Tampa continues to grow and evolve, it is imperative that our cultural institutions expand alongside our city. We are fortunate to have exceptionally talented professional dancers in Tampa and many more aspiring artists who wish to build their careers here. It is vital for us to unite as a community to support initiatives that provide these professionals with opportunities to earn a living and help nurture the skills of emerging talent.”
Sponsors for the gala include the Hillsborough County Arts Council, Tampa Bay Metro, Dean Street Art Gallery, Tampa Electric, and Visit Tampa Bay.
Collaborators for the weekend performances include new media artist Santiago Echeverry. Performers include opera sensation Daniella Mass, the company’s principal dancer Marta Ortega, and Nicole Assad, the company’s prima ballerina.
Tickets for the fundraising gala begin at $250. Tickets for the May 3rd “La Septima Society” performance and party range from $75 to $120. Tickets for the May 4th performances of "La Septima Society" range from $45 to $60.
For more information and tickets, go to Tampa City Ballet
