Wanted: Old laptops and tablets for teens, kids

Think Big for Kids, Tampa Bay Wave (Wave), eSmart Recycling, and Tampa Bay Tech (TBT) are joining forces to help local underprivileged teens gain access to electronic devices to support their virtual learning needs through a three-day laptop and tablet drive Sept. 1-3. Collected devices will be distributed to middle and high school members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay.
Donated laptops and tablets can be new or used, working or not.
Individuals and companies can drop off their devices at the Tampa Bay Wave office, located at 500 E. Kennedy Blvd, Suite 300, Tampa, 33602.
Drop off times will run Sept. 1-3, from noon to 7 p.m. Donation questions can be directed to [email protected]
eSmart Recycling will scrub, refurbish, and reload laptops and tablets with Microsoft licenses and other educational applications.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay are open during the day to teens attending Hillsborough County virtual school, giving them a safe place to access the Internet and learn online. After school, teens will be able to participate in Think Big for Kids programming, including Virtual Career Showcases, Virtual Skill Building and Job Readiness Workshops, and a Virtual Career Fair to be presented to the kids via Zoom and through video-based learning platforms.
About Think Big for Kids
Think Big for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps underprivileged youth discover their untapped potential by bringing them exciting opportunities for career exploration, mentorship and skills development. Developed in 2016 by tech executive and entrepreneur Tony DiBenedetto, the organization’s mission is to introduce students from 6th to 12th grade to exciting career opportunities and assist them in achieving post-graduation goals for employment. Think Big for Kids partners with Boys & Girls Clubs and like-minded organizations representing diverse industries to reduce systemic poverty and prepare kids to excel in high-demand professions of today’s workforce.
About Tampa Bay Wave
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing local entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay and create high- wage tech jobs, thus fostering an innovation-based economy for the region. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 200 tech startups in Tampa Bay thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from corporate partners such as Bank of America, Cherry Bekaert LLP, Florida Blue, Foley & Lardner, Frontier Communications, Sykes Enterprises, Tampa Bay Rays, Tampa Electric, and Valley Bank.
About Tampa Bay Tech
Tampa Bay Tech is a 501(c) 6 non-profit technology council that has been engaging and uniting the local technology community for 20 years. With over 100 companies representing thousands of tech employees - as well as thousands of students within the area’s colleges and universities -- Tampa Bay Tech provides programming and initiatives to radically connect the community, provides development opportunities, and supports Tampa Bay’s growing workforce. Through their members and partners, their mission is to build a radically connected, flourishing tech hub where opportunity is abundant for all.
About e-Smart Recycling
eSmart Recycling is an award-winning social enterprise with the mission of providing computers to kids and families to empower them through technology and sustainable education. They do this by recycling computers, electronics, IT equipment, and surplus inventory from organizations and community champions all over the country.
Amy Alley is the Executive Director of Think Big for Kids and a former President and CEO of Tampa Bay Technolgy Forum, now Tampa Bay Tech.