The artful journey of Uzma Adnan: A brush with passion and purpose

Courtesy Uzma Adnan Nature is a constant source of inspiration for Uzma Adnan

To know Uzma Adnan is to know a woman of many talents. But it’s her calligraphy and visual arts skills that truly rise to the top.Originally from Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Uzma has been making her creative mark in New Tampa for seven years. A multimedia and resin artist, her vibrant blend of calligraphy, abstract expression, and landscape painting is as much a spiritual journey as it is a visual experience.Uzma’s childhood fascination with art evolved into a lifelong calling. Realizing her deep connection to art, she pursued it formally, majoring in the subject throughout school and eventually earning a Master of Fine Arts with a specialization in miniature art from Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi.Along the way, she discovered a profound interest in calligraphy that would become a defining feature of her work. Today, Uzma blends the grace of calligraphy with abstract forms and natural motifs, forming pieces that are both aesthetically striking and deeply personal.“I always liked to draw nature. Landscapes and cityscapes have been a continuous inspiration,” she explains.Nature also remains a constant source of inspiration. The movement of trees, the flow of water, and the rich hues of sunset often find their way into her brushstrokes. Her preferred mediums, oil and acrylic, allow her to explore this duality between boldness and softness, emotion and structure.“Art is therapeutic for me. It’s where I express emotions that I can't always put into words,” Uzma says. “When I paint and create, I enter a space where I find spiritual connection with myself.”Uzma’s body of work over the past few years includes over 100 paintings, many of them commissioned.“I enjoy creating custom pieces based on my clients’ preferences in style, color, and size,” she says. “It feels truly rewarding to know that my work finds a place in people’s homes, enhancing their decor and bringing a new energy into their spaces.”Since moving to Tampa Bay, Uzma has found new inspiration in the area’s coastal beauty.“The colors of Tampa’s sunsets, the natural springs, and the overall scenic charm have really influenced my landscape paintings,” she shares.Her art has been featured in local exhibitions, including at the Tampa Regional Artists gallery in South Tampa. She actively participates in local events and group shows, continuing to connect with the community while building her presence.Despite her growing success, Uzma acknowledges the challenges facing visual artists today, especially in the age of AI.“Art created by real people matters because it comes from the heart. It holds emotions and creativity that AI cannot replicate,” she says.“AI-generated art is flooding the market, making it harder for independent artists to compete,” Uzma adds. “It’s difficult to match those prices without undervaluing our work or burning out.”She also points to the pressures of social media.“Artists today are chasing likes, reels, and reach,” Uzma says. “That pressure slowly drains the soul of creativity. Instead of creating freely, we feel pulled toward content that trends, not necessarily what speaks from the heart.”For Uzma, staying grounded in her passion is key.“Being an artist gives me immense pleasure to connect with myself and disconnect from the outside world,” she says. “I enjoy creating pieces that give me a medium of expression, from abstract to calligraphy.”Through her art, Uzma invites viewers into a world shaped by emotion, tradition, and a deep appreciation for nature. In a time when the line between digital and handmade blurs more and more each day, her work stands as a testament to the enduring power of the human touch.Follow Uzma on Instagram