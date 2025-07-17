WMNF "Protect Public Radio" on-air fundraising drive this Saturday

WMNF 88.5 FM is holding a one-day, on-air fundraising drive, “Protect Public Radio,” from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 19th, after a combined $230,000 in state and federal funding cuts have the stalwart Tampa community radio station facing potentially existential financial dire straits.
WMNF also has an appeal for donations on its website
and has a “Save Our Sound Waves”
benefit concert coming up on August 28th at Crowbar in Ybor City.
The emergency fundraising appeal comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $1.3 million in state funding for public radio, a loss of $100,000 for WMNF, and Congress (pending the House vote) passed the Trump administration’s rescission package, eliminating approximately $9 billion in previously approved funding for foreign aid and public broadcasting. The elimination of $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a $130,000 loss for WMNF.
“Public media offers a vital service in an increasingly divided world,” an online statement
from WMNF says. “It provides trusted information when it’s needed most, offers educational resources for children and families, regardless of economic status, and preserves local culture while amplifying diverse voices. As funding decisions continue to shape the future of public media, it’s clear that the need for local, independent broadcasting has never been more critical.”
For more information or to donate, go to WMNF
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.