Tampa Bay Wave picks 15 tech startups for 2020 TechDiversity Accelerator

Tampa Bay Wave recently selected 15 technology companies to join their cohort for the 2020 TechDiversity Accelerator.
The 90-day international program offers participating entrepreneurs access to a TechDiversity cohort director, mentoring with tech founders, sales training, pitch coaching, and investor introductions in a collaborative, non-competitive environment.
The program is specifically designed for early-stage tech companies that are majority-owned, controlled, and operated by a minority, woman, veteran, disabled or LGBTQ person or persons.
This year's cohort includes six companies with women founders, three with Black founders, and four with Asian/Pacific Islander founders. There are two Tampa Bay-based businesses, CareValet and Oracle Health, while 13 others are operated in tech cities outside of Florida.
"Wave is determined to continue amplifying underrepresented startups," states Linda Olson, president and founder of Tampa Bay Wave, in a press release. "We're eager to continue promoting the essentiality of tech startup diversity with the implementation of this inclusive program, which will define their talents and propel their innovation."
At the program's conclusion, Accelerator companies will take part in Wave's Demo Day, where founders pitch their companies to an audience of investors and business leaders.
Tampa Bay Wave has supported nearly 300 tech startups since launching its program in 2013. In turn, these startups have raised over $200 million and created more than 1,500 jobs.
Wave will host a virtual TechDiversity Accelerator preview, Supporting Diverse Startups to Build Thriving Ecosystems, on Tuesday, June 23. Guests are invited to meet the new Accelerator cohort and join an online national conversation on the role of diversity and inclusion in tech entrepreneurship.
